Somewhat awoken Pakistan keep its Quarterfinal chances alive with a late win today. Pakistan has at last registered a victory, over Scotland 3-1 in its last pool match of the the Hockey World League Semfinals. Despite conceding an early Adams Wei goal, Pakistan converted two penalty corners ( one apiece from Qadir and Arslan Bilal, besides a field goal (Irfan Jr), to post their first win in four matches.





Pakistan, lost the opener to The Netherlands (4-0) and then to Canada (0-6) before facing the embarrassing 1-7 defeat at the hand of arch rivals India on Sunday. However, the lone win that it posted today, will be suffice to meet the first target of qualifying for the Quarters.



But, it will have wait for two more days to know its fate - to play quarters or 9th place.



Pakistan is now placed fourth in the points table, with three points. On the other hand, Scotland is yet to get a single point. With a match to go, it is placed at the bottom of the table.



Scotland has a match to be completed, that is against Canada, first match of Tuesday.



Whether Canada win or lose today's encounter against the Dutch, much at stake for Pakistan in tomorrow's tie between Canada and Scotland.



Canada would do a heaven for Pakistan if it would defeat or draw Scotland. This case, Pakistan will maintain its fourth place, Scotland will be pushed for 9th place contest.



If on the other hand, if Scotland will defeat Canada, the situation changes.



All three teams - Canada (hoping it loses today's match to the Dutch), Pakistan, Scotland -- will have three points each.



This case, Pakistan will lose out as it has a whopping -14 goal difference.



After three matches, Scotland has -8 goal diffence, having scored two goals and conceding 10. Whereas Pakistan has struck four goals but conceded 18 (-16 GD).



Pakistan therefore would expect Canada to beat Scotland on Tuesday!



