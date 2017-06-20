After three defeats, Pakistan won their last pool match, against Scotland.



The green shirts came from behind to win 3-1 at the Hockey World League Semifinal Round which is also 2018 World Cup qualifier, at London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.



Now, Pakistan's entrance to the quarter finals depends upon the result of the Scotland/Canada match on Tuesday.



If Scotland win, they go through because of a better goal difference. In the event of a draw or Scotland's defeat, Pakistan would play the quarter finals.



Pakistan started extremely well. Within the first five minutes, two excellent chances came their way. Rizwan Jr and Umar Bhutta were the offenders. They remained the better side almost throughout the first quarter. However, against the run of play Scotland went ahead. Wel Adams flicked in after a good short passing move from right.



Green Shirts had an opportunity to bring it level in the 15th minute. But Aleem Bilal's PC attempt missed the target.



Scots were definitely the better side in the second quarter. They had at least three open play tries and one PC but the Pakistani defence stood well.



So at the half time Scotland led by one goal as they had done in their match against India.



Early minutes of the second half also saw Scotland in ascendancy. One attempt went above the bar and another was well saved by the custodian Amjad.



But in the 34h minute Pakistan equalised on a turn over. Irfan Junior received a superb ball in the circle. His first time hit found the target.



In the 42nd minute, Pakistan went into the lead for the first time in the tournament. Bhutta's brilliance earned them a PC. They went for an indirect drill. Abu Bakr's angular push from the top was tapped in by Arslan Qadir from a close range standing near the left pole.



One minute into the last quarter, Pakistan had their third PC. Aleem Bilal's strong angular push beat the goal keeper all ends up.



Pakistan slowed the tempo while Scots went on the offensive. A Scotland PC went into the goal but it was fouled for the height.



They had another PC in the last minute but good rush thwarted the danger for Pakistan.



SCORERS:

Pakistan: Irfan Jr, Arslan Qadir (PC) & Aleem Bilal (PC)

Scotland: Wel Adams



PHF Media release