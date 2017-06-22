National Hockey Week: Victoria



Penny Sidhu







JLo and Jay Z are successful in their fields, but storming Victorian hockey fields and set to become even more talked about than those two mega stars is a new game—J-Ball!





J-Ball is the brainchild of Hockey Victoria’s General Manager – Hockey Operations, Sash Herceg. It was created as a result of VicHealth’s State Sport Program, providing funding to Hockey Victoria to design, develop and implement brand new, modified social forms of the sport.



After extensive market research involving the Australian Sports Commission and La Trobe University’s Centre for Sport & Social Impact, J-Ball was developed and piloted during 2016 and the first competitions commenced this year.



“Everyone who has had a go says it’s fantastic,” says Herceg. “The simple attributes of this game mean it could become very popular.”



A fun, safe game for non-hockey players



With an emphasis on safety, fun and social participation, J-Ball is designed for people new to the game of hockey. It has mixed gender teams of six, rules that mean shin pads and mouth guards are not required, and uses modified equipment which is supplied.



“You can use both sides of the stick and it has a larger, softer ball,” Herceg explains. “It’s played on a hockey pitch made smaller by using barriers like they do for indoor hockey, but these pitch barriers are soft so they won’t hurt if you fall, and the ball bounces off them.”



The sticks are also oversized and plastic, the balls are hollow and the padded goals are custom-made.



Several clubs piloted the game but one club that immediately embraced the opportunity to provide a social version of hockey to new and existing members, is Footscray Hockey Club.



“Footscray Hockey Club was very keen to develop a partnership with Hockey Victoria to provide J-Ball opportunities to our region,” says Vice Chairman and Women’s Director, Nicole Virtuoso. “We ran a six-week program in March/April this year and the feedback was all very positive.



“J-Ball offers another option to be active and provides the opportunity to play a modified form of hockey. The benefit to our club is that it attracts new and existing people.”



A fun way to exercise



One of the first people to give J-Ball a go at Footscray is Julie Grainger. She saw it as a fun way to exercise and to share an interest with her eight-year-old son, who had just begun playing hockey.



Julie says exercise was a big component in her decision to play J-Ball.



“I wanted to get out and run around with a team. I’d never picked up a hockey stick in my life, but it didn’t matter.”



While you can sign up for J-Ball as an individual, you can also compile your own team. Julie formed a team with other parents, both mums and dads. “It was a lovely social activity to do with a group of friends,” she says. “We had a laugh. I can’t wait for the next competition in September.”



The social atmosphere



Although J-Ball is aimed at non-hockey players, Sharon Byrne did play briefly a long time ago. “I haven’t played hockey for 40 years and this was a fantastic way to get back into the game,” she explains.



“I loved playing J-Ball! I enjoyed the simplicity of the game. Plastic sticks, plastic balls and six to a side. It was very fast-paced and a very social atmosphere.”



Growing up in Mildura, hockey featured strongly in Sharon’s family but her own short-lived hockey days ended when she moved to Melbourne. Nowadays, Sharon likes to keep fit with walking and gym workouts, and has done ballroom dancing and kayaking.



“I’m looking for a husband, so I need to keep fit,” she laughs.



Research conducted by the Australian Sports Commission found that people are making the shift from traditional sports to more informal and social sports, just as Sharon has done. And who knows, perhaps she’ll have fun, get fit and find a husband on the J-Ball pitch!



Further information on J-Ball can be found at on Hockey Victoria’s social hockey website, or on Facebook.



Hockey Australia media release