COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – We are pleased to announce that USA Field Hockey has entered into an agreement with YOLO Sportswear to be the Official Licensee for the 2017 Pan American Cup (PAC), to be held at Spooky Nook Sports, the Home of Hockey, in Lancaster, Pa. from August 4-13, 2017.





“We’ve never wavered in our support and will always be proud of our strong relationship with USA Field Hockey, the driving force of growth in our sport”, said Chris Fechter, YOLO Sportswear President. “To have an opportunity like this, to be the exclusive licensee to such a prestigious international event as the Pan American Cups, is something we’re humbled and excited to be a part of.”



YOLO Sportswear is a leading field hockey team apparel provider who has had a long-standing relationship with the sport and USA Field Hockey. They will be providing a range of PAC branded apparel and accessories which will be offered exclusively through YOLO Sportswear.



“Whether a casual fan or field hockey enthusiast, this is a great chance to see the best hockey in the world, played on American soil,” said Fechter. “We have big plans for the event and can’t wait to see everyone who comes out to support our National Teams! It’s going to be a lot of fun watching busloads of teams come to Lancaster to view great hockey. What a truly unique way to kick-off their 2017 field hockey seasons!”



In addition, YOLO is a leading vendor at other USA Field Hockey National Events including the Disney Field Hockey Showcase, Futures Program and National Hockey Festival. YOLO continues to be a USA Field Hockey official licensee selling a variety of licensed apparel. YOLO will have a wide selection of apparel and headbands with the new, updated USA Field Hockey logo available at PAC.



YOLO Sportswear was established in 1996. From inception, they have been focused on field hockey and lacrosse. They have sponsored the NFHCA, and are previous multi-year sponsors of the National Hockey Festival, Futures Program and National Indoor Tournament. YOLO is always on the cutting edge of field hockey and athletic fashion, specializing in women’s sports. Located in suburban Philadelphia, YOLO offers brand name apparel, uniforms, spirit wear, outerwear and corporate wear. They also offer on-site event vending and a consignment program.



www.yolosportswear.com



USFHA media release