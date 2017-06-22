



With only a few days until Olympic Day, celebrated each year on 23 June, the hockey community across the world is gearing up to offer a large number of activities for young and old, of all abilities, to share their love of the sport.





This year, 50 National Associations across all continents will implement hockey programmes on and around Olympic Day, from Afghanistan, Australia, Bolivia, Botswana, China and Cameroon to Guyana, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Switzerland, Tajikistan, Vanuatu and Zambia, to name just a few. The best project will be awarded with a development grant of 2,000 CHF.



At the Hockey World League Semi-Finals, held this month in London and in Brussels, our hockey stars will endorse Olympic Day and the Olympic Games and make a buzz on social media.



Hockey truly is 'Sport for All', played from juniors to masters, by families, people with impairments and from all walks of life. It is an inclusive sport, offering a para-version, small-sized formats and completely gender balanced. Part of the Olympic programme since London in 1908, hockey remains one of the most exciting and action-packed sports in the world.



About Olympic Day



Every year, on 23 June, Olympic Day is celebrated all around the world to commemorate the birth of the modern Olympic Games on 23 June 1894: hundreds of thousands of people – young and old – participate in sports events, exhibitions, music and educational seminars. The activities on Olympic Day are mostly coordinated by National Olympic Committees and International and National Federations. The goal is to promote participation in sport regardless of age, gender or athletic ability and to get as many people as possible active. Learn more here.



