Men's HWL R3 London Next Matches (GMT+1)

22-06-2017 11:00
KOR - SCO
22-06-2017 13:15
ARG - PAK
22-06-2017 15:30
IND - MAS
22-06-2017 17:45
NED - CHN

Men's HWL R3 London Results

20-06-2017 20:00
ENG 7 : 2 KOR
20-06-2017 18:00
CHN 1 : 5 MAS
20-06-2017 14:00
IND 1 : 3 NED
20-06-2017 12:00
SCO 1 : 1 CAN

Men's HWL R3 London

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ARG 4 14 10
2 ENG 4 11 10
3 MAS 4 -2 6
4 CHN 4 -13 3
5 KOR 4 -10 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 NED 4 11 12
2 IND 4 10 9
3 CAN 4 1 4
4 PAK 4 -14 3
5 SCO 4 -8 1
Horgan Appointed to FIH Rules Committee

Published on Wednesday, 21 June 2017 10:00 | Hits: 15
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – It is with great pleasure that USA Field Hockey announces that the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Executive Board has appointed Steve Horgan, USA Field Hockey’s Director of Umpiring, as a member of the Rules Committee starting effective immediately. This is a 2-year appointment, where Horgan is considered the Pan American Hockey Federation representative.



“Steve’s appointment is great acknowledgement of his experience and expertise in his field,” said Simon Hoskins, USA Field Hockey’s Executive Director. “To have a leading member of our officiating community contribute to the advancement of the sport at a global level is great recognition for how the game has progressed in United States.”

The FIH Rules Committee is responsible for maintaining and updating the international rules of hockey. Sitting on the committee with Horgan is Chair David Collier, Secretary Craig Gribble, Ahtlete Representative Beth Smith, Ahmed Youssef (Africa), Shahbaz Ahmed (Asia), Margaret Hunnaball (Europe), Katrina Powell (Oceania) and Peter Elders (Members).

“It is a great honor to be considered for the FIH Rules Committee, let alone being selected,” commented Horgan. “I look forward to working with everyone from around the world on this committee to keep the game progressing toward the future.”

USFHA media release

