Men's HWL R3 London Next Matches (GMT+1)

22-06-2017 11:00
KOR - SCO
22-06-2017 13:15
ARG - PAK
22-06-2017 15:30
IND - MAS
22-06-2017 17:45
NED - CHN

Men's HWL R3 London Results

20-06-2017 20:00
ENG 7 : 2 KOR
20-06-2017 18:00
CHN 1 : 5 MAS
20-06-2017 14:00
IND 1 : 3 NED
20-06-2017 12:00
SCO 1 : 1 CAN

Men's HWL R3 London

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ARG 4 14 10
2 ENG 4 11 10
3 MAS 4 -2 6
4 CHN 4 -13 3
5 KOR 4 -10 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 NED 4 11 12
2 IND 4 10 9
3 CAN 4 1 4
4 PAK 4 -14 3
5 SCO 4 -8 1
Karnataka’s hopes dashed

Published on Wednesday, 21 June 2017 10:00 | Hits: 20
Mumbai beat Patiala 3-0 to sneak into the last eight

Haryana ended its campaign in the men’s National hockey championships with a 3-2 win over Karnataka in its final league game to finish at the bottom of Pool D but the result dashed the latter’s hopes of advancing to the quarterfinals.



Karnataka needed a big win to move ahead of Air India, who won 5-0 against Association of Indian Universities, but was unable to do so, trailing 3-0 before fighting back with two goals in the final quarter.

Table-topper Chandigarh was the other team to qualify from Pool D as the league matches got over.

Mumbai beat Patiala 3-0 to sneak into the last eight, getting past MPHA on goal difference despite being tied on points.

The results:

Pool A: RSPB 4 (Sheshe Gowda, Affan Yousuf, Ajmer Singh, Raju Pal) bt SSCB 2 (Chandan Aind, Rana Pratap Singh).

UP 5 (Tarun Adhikari 2, Sunil Yadav, Imran Khan, Ajay Yadav) drew with Namdhari XI 5 (Harwinder Singh 3, Kuldeep Singh, Gagandeep Singh).

Pool B: Punjab 5 w/o FCI 0; CAG 5 (Nithin Thimmaiah 2, Imran Khan, Md. Naeemuddin, Jagroop Singh) bt Gangpur-Odisha 0.

Pool C: MPHA 4 (Nikky Kaushal 3, Avneesh Kumar Sen) bt Odisha 2 (Sudhir Kujur, Suraj Minz); Mumbai 3 (Rajendra pawar 2, Manpreet Singh) bt Patiala 0.

Pool D: Air India 5 (Armaan Qureshi 2, Shivendra Singh, Manish Yadav, Mohd. Umar) bt AIU 0.

Haryana 3 (Jagwant Singh, Jonny Jasrotia, Gagandeep Singh) bt Karnataka 2 (Pruthvi Raj, Siraj A.P.).

The Hindu

