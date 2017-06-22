Mumbai beat Patiala 3-0 to sneak into the last eight



Haryana ended its campaign in the men’s National hockey championships with a 3-2 win over Karnataka in its final league game to finish at the bottom of Pool D but the result dashed the latter’s hopes of advancing to the quarterfinals.





Karnataka needed a big win to move ahead of Air India, who won 5-0 against Association of Indian Universities, but was unable to do so, trailing 3-0 before fighting back with two goals in the final quarter.



Table-topper Chandigarh was the other team to qualify from Pool D as the league matches got over.



Mumbai beat Patiala 3-0 to sneak into the last eight, getting past MPHA on goal difference despite being tied on points.



The results:



Pool A: RSPB 4 (Sheshe Gowda, Affan Yousuf, Ajmer Singh, Raju Pal) bt SSCB 2 (Chandan Aind, Rana Pratap Singh).



UP 5 (Tarun Adhikari 2, Sunil Yadav, Imran Khan, Ajay Yadav) drew with Namdhari XI 5 (Harwinder Singh 3, Kuldeep Singh, Gagandeep Singh).



Pool B: Punjab 5 w/o FCI 0; CAG 5 (Nithin Thimmaiah 2, Imran Khan, Md. Naeemuddin, Jagroop Singh) bt Gangpur-Odisha 0.



Pool C: MPHA 4 (Nikky Kaushal 3, Avneesh Kumar Sen) bt Odisha 2 (Sudhir Kujur, Suraj Minz); Mumbai 3 (Rajendra pawar 2, Manpreet Singh) bt Patiala 0.



Pool D: Air India 5 (Armaan Qureshi 2, Shivendra Singh, Manish Yadav, Mohd. Umar) bt AIU 0.



Haryana 3 (Jagwant Singh, Jonny Jasrotia, Gagandeep Singh) bt Karnataka 2 (Pruthvi Raj, Siraj A.P.).



The Hindu