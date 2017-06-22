Fulton Names Squad For Hamburg Masters
The Green Machine is set to compete at a 4 Nations in Hamburg in the coming days, their final tournament prior to the World League Semi-Finals in Johannesburg. Ireland will get their tournament underway against world ranked 10 Spain, a fixture that is certain to be closely contested as there’s rarely more than a goal between the two sides. The following day they will meet Austria, a side they last played at World League 2 in Belfast and that fixture needed a penalty shootout to separate the teams. Their final match of the tournament pits them against world number 3 and current Olympic bronze medallists Germany on Sunday June 25th.
Squad
David Harte (GK)
Jamie Carr (GK)
John Jackson
Jonathan Bell
Matthew Bell
Chris Cargo
Matthew Nelson
Alan Sothern
Eugene Magee
Neal Glassey
Shane O Donoghue
Sean Murray
John McKee
Darragh Walsh
Paul Gleghorne
Jeremy Duncan
Lee Cole
Stuart Loughrey
Stephen Cole
Hamburg Masters
Thursday 22nd June
16:45 Ireland v Spain
19:00 Germany vs Austria
Friday 23rd June
16:45 Ireland v Austria
19:00 Spain vs Germany
Sunday 25th June
10:00 Austria vs Spain
12:30 Ireland v Germany
