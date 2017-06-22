Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 London Next Matches (GMT+1)

22-06-2017 11:00
KOR - SCO
22-06-2017 13:15
ARG - PAK
22-06-2017 15:30
IND - MAS
22-06-2017 17:45
NED - CHN

Men's HWL R3 London Results

20-06-2017 20:00
ENG 7 : 2 KOR
20-06-2017 18:00
CHN 1 : 5 MAS
20-06-2017 14:00
IND 1 : 3 NED
20-06-2017 12:00
SCO 1 : 1 CAN

Men's HWL R3 London

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ARG 4 14 10
2 ENG 4 11 10
3 MAS 4 -2 6
4 CHN 4 -13 3
5 KOR 4 -10 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 NED 4 11 12
2 IND 4 10 9
3 CAN 4 1 4
4 PAK 4 -14 3
5 SCO 4 -8 1
Fulton Names Squad For Hamburg Masters

Published on Wednesday, 21 June 2017 10:00 | Hits: 12
The Green Machine is set to compete at a 4 Nations in Hamburg in the coming days, their final tournament prior to the World League Semi-Finals in Johannesburg. Ireland will get their tournament underway against world ranked 10 Spain, a fixture that is certain to be closely contested as there’s rarely more than a goal between the two sides. The following day they will meet Austria, a side they last played at World League 2 in Belfast and that fixture needed a penalty shootout to separate the teams. Their final match of the tournament pits them against world number 3 and current Olympic bronze medallists Germany on Sunday June 25th.



Squad

David Harte (GK)
Jamie Carr (GK)
John Jackson
Jonathan Bell
Matthew Bell
Chris Cargo
Matthew Nelson
Alan Sothern
Eugene Magee
Neal Glassey
Shane O Donoghue
Sean Murray
John McKee
Darragh Walsh
Paul Gleghorne
Jeremy Duncan
Lee Cole
Stuart Loughrey
Stephen Cole

Hamburg Masters

Thursday 22nd June

16:45 Ireland v Spain
19:00 Germany vs Austria

Friday 23rd June

16:45 Ireland v Austria
19:00 Spain vs Germany

Sunday 25th June

10:00 Austria vs Spain
12:30 Ireland v Germany

Irish Hockey Association media release

