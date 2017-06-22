



The Green Machine is set to compete at a 4 Nations in Hamburg in the coming days, their final tournament prior to the World League Semi-Finals in Johannesburg. Ireland will get their tournament underway against world ranked 10 Spain, a fixture that is certain to be closely contested as there’s rarely more than a goal between the two sides. The following day they will meet Austria, a side they last played at World League 2 in Belfast and that fixture needed a penalty shootout to separate the teams. Their final match of the tournament pits them against world number 3 and current Olympic bronze medallists Germany on Sunday June 25th.





Squad



David Harte (GK)

Jamie Carr (GK)

John Jackson

Jonathan Bell

Matthew Bell

Chris Cargo

Matthew Nelson

Alan Sothern

Eugene Magee

Neal Glassey

Shane O Donoghue

Sean Murray

John McKee

Darragh Walsh

Paul Gleghorne

Jeremy Duncan

Lee Cole

Stuart Loughrey

Stephen Cole



Hamburg Masters



Thursday 22nd June



16:45 Ireland v Spain

19:00 Germany vs Austria



Friday 23rd June



16:45 Ireland v Austria

19:00 Spain vs Germany



Sunday 25th June



10:00 Austria vs Spain

12:30 Ireland v Germany



Irish Hockey Association media release