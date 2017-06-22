

Phil Roper, David Ames and Liam Sanford



Finals weekend at the Hero Hockey World League in London is set to be a cracker. After what's been a brilliant event so far, there's even more world class hockey still to be played.





Saturday 24 June:

England/Canada vs Netherlands/China (SF)

India/Malaysia vs Argentina/Pakistan (SF)

Plus two play-off games



There are some mouthwatering possibilities, including England vs Netherlands if they both win their quarter finals, and India against either rivals Pakistan or Olympic Champions Argentina.



Schedule:

9:30am 5th/8th place playoff 1

11:45am 5th/8th place playoff 2

2pm Semi Final 1

4:15pm Semi Final 2 (England if qualified)



Tickets for Saturday start at just £10 under 18s and £27.50 adults, for four of the best possible games of international hockey!



Sunday 25 June:

All 8 teams will again be in action, with four games culminating in the grand final at 4:15pm, in front of a packed crowd.



Sunday tickets start at £15 under 18s and £45 adults, with four fantastic games:



Schedule:

9:30am 7th/8th place

11:45am 5th/6th place

2pm 3rd/4th place

4:15pm Grand final



Go to www.seetickets.com to book your place now!



