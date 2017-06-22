Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 London Next Matches (GMT+1)

22-06-2017 11:00
KOR - SCO
22-06-2017 13:15
ARG - PAK
22-06-2017 15:30
IND - MAS
22-06-2017 17:45
NED - CHN

Men's HWL R3 London Results

20-06-2017 20:00
ENG 7 : 2 KOR
20-06-2017 18:00
CHN 1 : 5 MAS
20-06-2017 14:00
IND 1 : 3 NED
20-06-2017 12:00
SCO 1 : 1 CAN

Men's HWL R3 London

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ARG 4 14 10
2 ENG 4 11 10
3 MAS 4 -2 6
4 CHN 4 -13 3
5 KOR 4 -10 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 NED 4 11 12
2 IND 4 10 9
3 CAN 4 1 4
4 PAK 4 -14 3
5 SCO 4 -8 1

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Next Matches (GMT+2)

21-06-2017 14:00
CHN (W) - ITA (W)
21-06-2017 16:00
AUS (W) - MAS (W)
21-06-2017 18:00
NED (W) - SCO (W)
21-06-2017 20:00
NZL (W) - ESP (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Results

Women's HWL R3 Brussels

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 CHN (W) 0 0 0
2 NED (W) 0 0 0
3 KOR (W) 0 0 0
4 ITA (W) 0 0 0
5 SCO (W) 0 0 0

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 AUS (W) 0 0 0
2 NZL (W) 0 0 0
3 ESP (W) 0 0 0
4 BEL (W) 0 0 0
5 MAS (W) 0 0 0
Finals weekend set to serve up some huge matches

Published on Wednesday, 21 June 2017 10:00 | Hits: 49
View Comments


Phil Roper, David Ames and Liam Sanford

Finals weekend at the Hero Hockey World League in London is set to be a cracker. After what's been a brilliant event so far, there's even more world class hockey still to be played.



Saturday 24 June:
England/Canada vs Netherlands/China (SF)
India/Malaysia vs Argentina/Pakistan (SF)
Plus two play-off games

There are some mouthwatering possibilities, including England vs Netherlands if they both win their quarter finals, and India against either rivals Pakistan or Olympic Champions Argentina.

Schedule:
9:30am 5th/8th place playoff 1
11:45am 5th/8th place playoff 2
2pm Semi Final 1
4:15pm Semi Final 2 (England if qualified)

Tickets for Saturday start at just £10 under 18s and £27.50 adults, for four of the best possible games of international hockey!

Sunday 25 June:
All 8 teams will again be in action, with four games culminating in the grand final at 4:15pm, in front of a packed crowd.

Sunday tickets start at £15 under 18s and £45 adults, with four fantastic games:

Schedule:
9:30am 7th/8th place
11:45am 5th/6th place
2pm 3rd/4th place
4:15pm Grand final

Go to www.seetickets.com to book your place now!

England Hockey Board Media release

