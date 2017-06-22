Finals weekend set to serve up some huge matches
Phil Roper, David Ames and Liam Sanford
Finals weekend at the Hero Hockey World League in London is set to be a cracker. After what's been a brilliant event so far, there's even more world class hockey still to be played.
Saturday 24 June:
England/Canada vs Netherlands/China (SF)
India/Malaysia vs Argentina/Pakistan (SF)
Plus two play-off games
There are some mouthwatering possibilities, including England vs Netherlands if they both win their quarter finals, and India against either rivals Pakistan or Olympic Champions Argentina.
Schedule:
9:30am 5th/8th place playoff 1
11:45am 5th/8th place playoff 2
2pm Semi Final 1
4:15pm Semi Final 2 (England if qualified)
Tickets for Saturday start at just £10 under 18s and £27.50 adults, for four of the best possible games of international hockey!
Sunday 25 June:
All 8 teams will again be in action, with four games culminating in the grand final at 4:15pm, in front of a packed crowd.
Sunday tickets start at £15 under 18s and £45 adults, with four fantastic games:
Schedule:
9:30am 7th/8th place
11:45am 5th/6th place
2pm 3rd/4th place
4:15pm Grand final
Go to www.seetickets.com to book your place now!
England Hockey Board Media release