

Canada's Scott Tupper in action in London



Canada captain Scott Tupper says his team will relish playing against England in the quarter-finals of the Hero Hockey World League Semi-Final on Thursday at 8pm.





Having already confirmed their place in the knockout stages, Tupper’s side secured third place in Group B with an entertaining 1-1 draw against Scotland.



In a highly entertaining game at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, Canada’s Chris Johnston opened the scoring in the first half before Willie Marshall equalised for The Blue Sticks in the third quarter.



Canada will now face in England in the last eight and are likely to come up against a noisy home crowd, something Tupper believes could actually help his side.



“To be honest, I’m feeling quite good about playing England - based on atmosphere and all that I think it’s really nice to play a quarter-final against the host nation,” the 30-year-old said.



“It will be most likely very pro-England but that’s nice.



“I think it’s a really good experience for us to play in those higher intensity games with an opposing crowd - it can either build against you or you can use it to build yourself up by playing simple hockey and maybe playing the crowd out of it.



“Hopefully we can put in a good performance and maybe mitigate some of the advantage England might take from it.”



England put on a cracking show to beat Korea 7-2 in their final game, but they fell just short of Argentina, taking second in the group behind the Olympic champions on goal difference.



But for Tupper it didn’t really matter who finished second in that group as he recognised playing either the hosts or the world’s number one side in the quarter-finals will be a tough task for his team.



“With us being in the third slot you’re obviously getting England or Argentina who are both high powered teams that can play really good hockey on their day,” he explained.



“It’s a little bit of a pick your poison with both being really strong.



“But why not play the host, play in the atmosphere and enjoy it? We’re feeling very good ahead of the game.”



England Hockey Board Media release