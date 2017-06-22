Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 London Next Matches (GMT+1)

22-06-2017 11:00
KOR - SCO
22-06-2017 13:15
ARG - PAK
22-06-2017 15:30
IND - MAS
22-06-2017 17:45
NED - CHN

Men's HWL R3 London Results

20-06-2017 20:00
ENG 7 : 2 KOR
20-06-2017 18:00
CHN 1 : 5 MAS
20-06-2017 14:00
IND 1 : 3 NED
20-06-2017 12:00
SCO 1 : 1 CAN

Men's HWL R3 London

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ARG 4 14 10
2 ENG 4 11 10
3 MAS 4 -2 6
4 CHN 4 -13 3
5 KOR 4 -10 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 NED 4 11 12
2 IND 4 10 9
3 CAN 4 1 4
4 PAK 4 -14 3
5 SCO 4 -8 1

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Next Matches (GMT+2)

21-06-2017 14:00
CHN (W) - ITA (W)
21-06-2017 16:00
AUS (W) - MAS (W)
21-06-2017 18:00
NED (W) - SCO (W)
21-06-2017 20:00
NZL (W) - ESP (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Results

Women's HWL R3 Brussels

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 CHN (W) 0 0 0
2 NED (W) 0 0 0
3 KOR (W) 0 0 0
4 ITA (W) 0 0 0
5 SCO (W) 0 0 0

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 AUS (W) 0 0 0
2 NZL (W) 0 0 0
3 ESP (W) 0 0 0
4 BEL (W) 0 0 0
5 MAS (W) 0 0 0
Pakistan make World League quarter-finals

Published on Wednesday, 21 June 2017 10:00 | Hits: 31
View Comments

LAHORE: Pakistan have qualified for the quarter-finals of the hockey World League in London by virtue of a drawn game (1-1) played between Canada and Scotland in group ‘B’.

According to information reached here on Tuesday, Pakistan after losing three matches against Holland, Canada and India won the solitary one against Scotland and was waiting for a draw or defeat of Scotland in the last match against Canada.

Dawn

