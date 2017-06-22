Men's HWL R3 London Next Matches (GMT+1)
Pakistan make World League quarter-finals
Published on Wednesday, 21 June 2017
LAHORE: Pakistan have qualified for the quarter-finals of the hockey World League in London by virtue of a drawn game (1-1) played between Canada and Scotland in group ‘B’.
According to information reached here on Tuesday, Pakistan after losing three matches against Holland, Canada and India won the solitary one against Scotland and was waiting for a draw or defeat of Scotland in the last match against Canada.
Dawn