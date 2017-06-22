Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 London Next Matches (GMT+1)

22-06-2017 11:00
KOR - SCO
22-06-2017 13:15
ARG - PAK
22-06-2017 15:30
IND - MAS
22-06-2017 17:45
NED - CHN

Men's HWL R3 London Results

20-06-2017 20:00
ENG 7 : 2 KOR
20-06-2017 18:00
CHN 1 : 5 MAS
20-06-2017 14:00
IND 1 : 3 NED
20-06-2017 12:00
SCO 1 : 1 CAN

Men's HWL R3 London

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ARG 4 14 10
2 ENG 4 11 10
3 MAS 4 -2 6
4 CHN 4 -13 3
5 KOR 4 -10 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 NED 4 11 12
2 IND 4 10 9
3 CAN 4 1 4
4 PAK 4 -14 3
5 SCO 4 -8 1

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Next Matches (GMT+2)

21-06-2017 14:00
CHN (W) - ITA (W)
21-06-2017 16:00
AUS (W) - MAS (W)
21-06-2017 18:00
NED (W) - SCO (W)
21-06-2017 20:00
NZL (W) - ESP (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Results

Women's HWL R3 Brussels

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 CHN (W) 0 0 0
2 NED (W) 0 0 0
3 KOR (W) 0 0 0
4 ITA (W) 0 0 0
5 SCO (W) 0 0 0

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 AUS (W) 0 0 0
2 NZL (W) 0 0 0
3 ESP (W) 0 0 0
4 BEL (W) 0 0 0
5 MAS (W) 0 0 0
Netherlands snaps India’s winning run

Published on Wednesday, 21 June 2017 10:00 | Hits: 42
View Comments

Oltmans’ men will take on Malaysia in the quarterfinals


Intense action: India’s lone goal-scorer Akashdeep Singh battles with the Netherlands’ Sander Baart as the Dutch goalkeeper Sam van der Ven looks on in their match on Tuesday. 

The Netherlands handed out India its first defeat, prevailing 3-1, in their match at the Hockey World League League semifinal here on Tuesday.



All the goals came in the first two quarters of the match with the Netherlands scoring through Thierry Brinkman (2nd minute), Sander Baart (12th) and Mirco Pruijser (24th), while Akashdeep Singh sounded the board for India with a brilliant field strike.

The loss, however, did not make any impact on India’s chances in the tournament as it had already qualified for the quarterfinals before Tuesday’s encounter as it registered wins in their first three games. India will take on Malaysia on Thursday while the Netherlands will face China in the quarterfinals on the same day.

Going by world rankings, the Netherlands was rated as the favourite against the sixth-placed Indians and the Dutchmen played the match on the expected lines, controlling the proceedings for major part of the match.

Early strike

The Indians were slow to get off the blocks and the Dutch caught the Indian defence off guard as early as in the second minute when Sardar Singh lost possession of the ball just outside the Indian circle and Brinkman made no mistake.

The Netherlands doubled its lead in the 12th minute when Baart scored from its first penalty corner.

The Netherlands made it 3-0 in the 24th minute when Pruijser scored after receiving a through pass from Bjorn Kellerman. It took a brilliant field strike from Akashdeep to bring India back into the match as Roelant Oltmans’ men went into the breather trailing 1-3.

After the change of ends, the Indians created a few scoring chances with Ramandeep Singh and Mandeep Singh at the fore but the Netherlands goalkeepers Sam van der Ven and Pirmin Blaak, who took the field through rolling substitution, made some fine saves to keep the lead intact.

The Indians created their chances but they failed to sustain possession of the ball for long periods of time, which eventually cost them dearly.

In the last 10 minutes, India earned two more penalty corners but van der Ven was at his best to deny Harmanpreet on both occasions.

The results: Netherlands 3 (Brinkman 2, Baart 12, Pruijser 24) bt India 1 (Akashdeep 28); Canada 1 (Johnston 29) drew with Scotland 1 (Marshall 42).

The Hindu

