Men's HWL R3 London Next Matches (GMT+1)

22-06-2017 11:00
KOR - SCO
22-06-2017 13:15
ARG - PAK
22-06-2017 15:30
IND - MAS
22-06-2017 17:45
NED - CHN

Men's HWL R3 London Results

20-06-2017 20:00
ENG 7 : 2 KOR
20-06-2017 18:00
CHN 1 : 5 MAS
20-06-2017 14:00
IND 1 : 3 NED
20-06-2017 12:00
SCO 1 : 1 CAN

Men's HWL R3 London

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ARG 4 14 10
2 ENG 4 11 10
3 MAS 4 -2 6
4 CHN 4 -13 3
5 KOR 4 -10 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 NED 4 11 12
2 IND 4 10 9
3 CAN 4 1 4
4 PAK 4 -14 3
5 SCO 4 -8 1

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Next Matches (GMT+2)

21-06-2017 14:00
CHN (W) - ITA (W)
21-06-2017 16:00
AUS (W) - MAS (W)
21-06-2017 18:00
NED (W) - SCO (W)
21-06-2017 20:00
NZL (W) - ESP (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Results

Women's HWL R3 Brussels

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 CHN (W) 0 0 0
2 NED (W) 0 0 0
3 KOR (W) 0 0 0
4 ITA (W) 0 0 0
5 SCO (W) 0 0 0

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 AUS (W) 0 0 0
2 NZL (W) 0 0 0
3 ESP (W) 0 0 0
4 BEL (W) 0 0 0
5 MAS (W) 0 0 0
Sloppy first half spoilt Indian party in London despite subsequent splendid show.

Published on Wednesday, 21 June 2017 10:00 | Hits: 47
Indian played slow and sloppy first quarter in every match so far in London, but got away with it later to post victories even a whopping 7-1 in an encounter.



The wonted form let India down and came in for severe punishment at the hands of the young outfit Dutch today.

Fittingly, its 22 year old Thierry Brinkmann, on his 24th caps, who made use of initial Indian lethargy to slap past inexperienced Akash Chikte (1-0) in the second minute itself. Shortly later, Sander Baart's grounder was spotted rightly by the same goalie in a penalty corner drill, but it was perhaps one hundred of a second late, letting the ball slip fast between his stretched body and the turf (2-0).

India came into grip of the situation almost midway through second quarter. Lone Indian goal was struck by Akashdeep Singh in this spell (3-1).

Second half was a leveller. Twice Talwinder Singh, once each Mandeep Singh and Ramandeep Singh came close to scoring but their acumen and athleticism met with Rock of Gibraltar in lanky Ven van der Sam.

If India could not reduce the margin in its dominating spell, in which an India and a Dutch player was sent to sin bin, it was because of wonderful work exhibited by Ven under the bar.

Netherlands led India 3-1 at half time.

Indians were sloppy. Alert Netherlanders struck goal in perfect rhythm in counters.

In the second minutes, young Thierry Brinkman, talented son of Jacques Brinkman, dragged goalie Akash Tike away before reverse slapping the ball into the net to the right of goalieeven as Surender Singh was speedying to intercept (1-0). Ten minutes later, Sander Baart's grounder off a penalty corner found the net (2-0). Even as a defender was casually treating a cleared ball in his own 25-yard area, and with a measure of casualness, alert and nimble footed Dutch forward snatched it and set up the third, which involved only three touches before the ball has seen the net (3-0).

An astute referral by Sunil got India its first penalty corner, but Harmanpreet's grounder was slow, the rebound collected and cleared by two defenders.

India got two more penalty corners, Harmanpreet Singh tried all his wares only to be exposed by Ven Sam.

On the other hand, Indians were also equal to task at this task barring the second goal that Baart struck. Viaks Dahiya stood for India under bar in the second sesson, and to his credit not a single goal went in.

This includes two Penalty Corner tries by the Dutch.

Stick2Hockey.com

