Justin Bowie





Scotland’s World Cup hopes were crushed after a closely contested 1-1 draw against Canada.



Derek Forsyth’s side headed into the game needing a win to ensure they did not finish bottom of their World League semi-finals group, and despite coming from a goal behind, they were ultimately unable to find a winner.





Both sides pushed for an early opening goal after the game kicked off. Canada were awarded a penalty corner, however the decision was reversed.



Canada then started to take firm control of the game. Scotland’s Alan Forsyth was forced to clear a penalty corner off the line, while Canada’s Richard Hildreth was unable to convert a guilt-edge chance created by Matthew Sarmento.



Canada were dominant in possession. Whenever Scotland did find the ball, their play was often sloppy and unassured.



Nevertheless, they headed into second quarter level, and aware the game was still theirs to win if they could improve.



After the short interval, Scotland started to gain in confidence. Kenny Bain was just unable to convert David Forsyth’s impressive shot across goal, while Gordon McIntyre’s effort went just wide. Scotland’s opponents were no longer as dominant in possession and the game appeared to be swinging in favour of Derek Forsyth’s side.



Nevertheless, shortly before the end of the second quarter Canada took the lead from a penalty corner, courtesy of Gordon Johnston. It was a crushing blow considering the improvement Scotland had demonstrated, but they headed into half-time aware that there was still plenty to play for.







As the second half commenced Canada started to become cagier, seemingly settled in their one-goal lead. They were able to weather the storm at the back as Alan Forsyth and Kenny Bain again threatened for Scotland.



Canada continued to pose a threat on the counter-attack, however, and squandered a decent chance to kill the game off towards the end of the third quarter.



Moments later, Scotland were awarded a fantastic opportunity to level the game from a penalty corner. With just minutes of the third quarter remaining, the ball spilled to Willie Marshall, who drilled it through the legs of Canada’s goalkeeper to level the game at 1-1, and give Scotland some hope that they could still secure a win.



As the final quarter progressed, Scotland pushed for a crucial winner, but found themselves frustrated by a resolute and well-organised Canadian defence. They were given a massive advantage with just 90 seconds remaining when Gabriel Ho-Garcia was given a yellow card and sent off, however Canada were careful in possession and Scotland were ultimately unable to find their much-needed goal.



Overall, a draw was a fair result for the game. In the early stages Canada had largely dominated, however by the end Scotland had created more chances. As in many of their other semi-finals group games, they were given a glimmer of hope but were unable to take advantage.



Still, there will be positives for Scotland to take from what was a hard-fought draw against a talented and experienced Canada side. For the most part Derek Forsyth’s side defended well when called upon to do so, and their refusal to give up when behind demonstrated a determination they will hope to carry into future games and tournaments.



Head Coach Derek Forsyth said “I felt we were the better side in the second half, but at this level we need to take our chances. This has been a fantastic experience for all of us and we will take plenty from the tournament into the Europeans in August”



Scottish Hockey Union media release