



LANCASTER, Pa. – Four days of intense trainings and practice sessions stood between the 67 athletes that attended the U-21 Junior and Development Squad National Camp and their name on the final roster. U.S. Women’s National Team coaching staff is pleased to announce the newly named 2017 U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team and U.S. Women’s National Development Squad.





“I was pleased with the level of play at last weeks Young Women’s National Championship and the Junior National Camp only built on that,” said Phil Edwards, U-21 USWNT Head Coach. “The athletes in both groups worked hard throughout and showed an ability to adapt and learn which is critical to our success moving forward. We were able to name a group with a good mix of experience and new faces which bodes well for the year to come. A huge thank you must be extended to the coaches, selectors and officials who created an excellent training environment for the group.”



Selections to the U-21 Junior and Development Squad National Camp came from the 2017 Young Women’s National Championship, which featured more than 130 of the most elite female collegiate and post-collegiate athletes from around the country. The event concluded on June 16 and the National Camp took place June 17-20.



The newly named U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team welcomes more strong, new talent to the squad while containing 11 veterans. The 2018 U-21 USWNT training and competition schedule is yet to be determined and will be announced at a later date.



Congratulations to the following athletes who have been named to the U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team:



Maddie Bacskai (Princeton, Berwyn, Pa.), Kendall Ballard (Ohio, Charlottesville, Va.), Kelsey Bing (Stanford, Houston, Texas), Virginia Bramley (Penn State, Elizabethtown, Pa.), Katrina Carter (Cal Berkeley, Gilroy, Calif.), Amanda Collins (UConn, Binghampton, N.Y.), Brooke Deberdine (Maryland, Millersville, Pa.), Linnea Gonzales (Maryland, Bel Air, Md.), Amelia Iacobucci (UConn, Malvern, Pa.), Mikayla Michals (Providence, Needham, Mass.), Margaux Paolino (Duke, Villanova, Pa.), Kealsie Robles (ODU, Seaford, Va.), Taylor Stone (Louisville, Herndon, Va.), Julianna Tornetta (Princeton, Plymouth Meeting, Pa.), Sophia Tornetta (Princeton, Plymouth Meeting, Pa.), Christie Van de Kamp (William & Mary, Midlothian, Va.), Jillian Wolgemuth (Duke, Mount Joy, Pa.), Elise Wong (Princeton, Perth Amboy, N.J.), Corinne Zanolli (Stanford, Newtown Square, Pa.)



In addition to the players selected above, five athletes will be offered a trial at the conclusion of their collegiate season at a date and location to be determined. Those athletes are Greta Ell (UVa, Plains, Pa.), Jenny Rizzo (Penn State, Hershey, Pa.), Haley Schleicher (Duke, Virginia Beach, Va.), Annie Snead (Midlothian, Va.) and Cassie Sumfest (UNC, Lewisburg, Pa.).



“I look forward to observing this group and others from the stands during the college season as we look to round out the team before the new year,” added Edwards.



To account for the transitional phase from the U-21 USWNT to the senior USWNT, the U.S. Women’s National Development Squad was introduced in November 2016 to nurture the talent of college students who no longer are permitted to be on the junior team due to age restrictions.



“Over the past three months, the players on the Development Team made a strong commitment to the program,” said Jun Kentwell, USWNT Development Squad Head Coach. “They worked hard for each other and their performance in the Young Women’s National Championship and National Camp showed the quality of their play.”



Congratulations to the following athletes who have been named to the U.S. Women’s National Development Squad:



Marybeth Barham (Yale, Fairfax, Va.), Samantha Carlino (UMass, Kennett Square, Pa.), Catherine Caro (Princeton, Martinsville, N.J.), Danielle Grega (ODU, Kingston, Pa.), Alexandra Hammel (Boston U., Duxbury, Mass.), Carrie Hanks (Maryland, Niskayuna, N.Y.), Karlie Heistand (UConn, Hamburg, Pa.), Dani Hemeon (Iowa, Gilroy, Calif.), Kellie Joyce (UNH, South Pomfret, N.Y.), Taylor Lister (Delaware, Hummelstown, Pa.), Carrera Lucas (UVa, Brooklandville, Md.), Ryan McCarthy (Princeton, Madison, N.J.), Emily McCoy (Boston College, Lititz, Pa.), Erin Menges (William & Mary, Richmond, Va.), Megan Miller (Richmond, Palmyra, Pa.), Kasey Tapman (Maryland, Annapolis, Md.), Casey Umstead (UConn, Green Lane, Pa.)



In addition to the players selected above, six athletes will be offered a trial at the conclusion of their collegiate season at a date and location to be determined. Those athletes are Taylor Blood (Boston U., Hampton Falls, N.H.), Carly Celkos (Penn State, Berlin, N.J.), Elena Curley (Northwestern, Louisville, Ky.), Skyler Fretz (Penn State, Oley, Pa.), Laura Hurff (Syracuse, Newark, Del.) and Katie Walsh (Louisville, Louisville, Ky.)



“I am pleased to welcome eight new players to the Development Team,” continued Kentwell. “We will be looking to build on the progress the team has made and provide the opportunity for more players to follow Erin McCrudden and Carissa Vittese to challenge for places on the U.S. Women’s National Team.”



This coming year, the U.S. Women’s National Development Squad will continue to work on developing the players’ skills, vision and tactical understanding. This will hopefully give players the opportunity to play overseas and gain some international experience which is extremely important as athletes look to progress to the USWNT.



USFHA media release