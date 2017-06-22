

Peter Caruth will miss the summer programme through injury. Pic: Adrian Boehm



Ireland will travel to the Hamburg Masters this week without a trio of Olympians who played their part in the recent series win over Pakistan with Conor Harte, Peter Caruth and Kirk Shimmins not taking part this time.





Indeed, Caruth and Shimmins have both been ruled out of July's Hockey World League semi-finals with the former sustaining an injury that puts him out of the summer programme while Shimmins is not available for this competition.



Harte has a knock and so remains in Cork to heal but should be available in time for the World League in Johannesburg where the 2018 World Cup tickets will be decided.



Otherwise, there are eight of the players from Rio involved and 14 of the panel that played in World League Round 2 in March. The one bolter is Three Rock Rovers Daragh Walsh who made his debut in the Pakistan series earlier this month and he will try to push his claims for a midfield berth.



Speaking about this tournament, Fulton said: "We have had a very good training and match block recently. The whole squad of 30 players has added immense value to the final selection for the World League team.



"As always, selection is difficult in this group which is our strength and our goals are clear this summer - to qualify for the World Cup."



Ireland squad for Hamburg Masters (June 22-25, 2017): D Harte (GK, SV Kampong), J Carr (GK, Three Rock Rovers), J Jackson (Bath Buccaneers), J Bell (Lisnagarvey), M Bell (Banbridge), C Cargo (Hampstead & Westminster), M Nelson (Lisnagarvey), A Sothern (Pembroke), E Magee (Banbridge), N Glassey (Lisnagarey), S O’Donoghue (Glenanne), S Murray (Lisnagarvey), J McKee (Banbridge), D Walsh (Three Rock Rovers), P Gleghorne (Lisnagarvey), J Duncan (Herakles), L Cole (Royal Oree), S Loughrey (Hampstead & Westminster), S Cole (Monkstown)



Hamburg Masters schedule

Thursday, June 22: Ireland v Spain, 4.45pm; Germany v Austria, 7pm

Friday, June 23: Ireland v Austria, 4.45pm; Spain v Germany, 7pm

Sunday, June 24: Austria v Spain, 10am; Ireland v Germany, 12.30pm



