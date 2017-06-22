After two very intense and competitive final selection camps that took place in Potchefstroom for the women and Rustenburg for the men, the teams that will represent South Africa at the Hockey World League Semi-Finals hosted in Johannesburg have been named.





SA Women’s Hockey Team- Coach Sheldon Rostron



1. Stephanie Baxter

2. Quanita Bobbs

3. Kara Botes

4. Bernadette Coston

5. Sulette Damons

6. Illse Davids

7. Lisa Deetlefs

8. Lilian du Plessis

9. Celia Evans

10. Tarryn Glasby

11. Shelley Jones

12. Nicole La Fleur

13. Candice Manuel

14. Jade Mayne

15. Phumelela Mbande

16. Jessica o’Connor

17. Nicolene Terblanche

18. Nicole Walraven



Rostron is very optimistic ahead of the event and believes that this team will be competitive at the #HWL2017. Rostron’s confidence in his team shows in his interview for SuperSport Blitz, explaining his intentions and expectations for the women he has selected. Catch this interview, as well as men’s coach Fabian Gregory’s, on SuperSport Blitz, Channel 200, from 21 June 2017.



SA Men’s Hockey Team- Coach Fabian Gregory



1. Rassie Pieterse

2. Gowan Jones

3. Jethro Eustice

4. Austin Smith

5. Rhett Halkett

6. Daniel Bell

7. Matt Guise-Brown

8. Jonty Robinson

9. Daniel Sibbald

10. Reza Rosenburg

11. Ryan Julius

12. Tim Drummond

13. Owen Mvimbi

14. Julian Hykes

15. Nqobile Ntuli

16. Ignatius Malgraff

17. Dayaan Cassiem

18. Tevin Kok



Coach Gregory is excited to take on the challenges of #HWL2017 with an attacking approach. Gregory is looking to play a very exciting brand of hockey which promises the fans a team that is playing to compete and score goals. Both coaches have identified the importance of this tournament and what it means for SA hockey and their world ranking positions.



Both Gregory and Rostron are hoping to earn back the world ranking points that were lost due to missing out on the Olympics, with Gregory adding that the men’s team reaching top 10 within the next couple of years is a very realistic expectation.



Very few nations have had the opportunity to host both men and women at the same venue during the same time. This event at Wits Hockey Club, again demonstrates SAHA’s object to amplify the gender amazing aspect of our sport amongst some of the other objectives of, accessibility, professionalism, event experience and revolutionising hockey in South Africa. Hosting events on home soil plays into our cost management strategy due to the funding challenges of national teams traveling abroad.



With all one hundred and thirty two matches from the FIH World League Semi Finals will be broadcast live on SuperSport, there’s no excuse to miss out on the action.



SA Hockey Association media release