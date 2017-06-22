Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 London Next Matches (GMT+1)

22-06-2017 11:00
KOR - SCO
22-06-2017 13:15
ARG - PAK
22-06-2017 15:30
IND - MAS
22-06-2017 17:45
NED - CHN

Men's HWL R3 London Results

20-06-2017 20:00
ENG 7 : 2 KOR
20-06-2017 18:00
CHN 1 : 5 MAS
20-06-2017 14:00
IND 1 : 3 NED
20-06-2017 12:00
SCO 1 : 1 CAN

Men's HWL R3 London

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ARG 4 14 10
2 ENG 4 11 10
3 MAS 4 -2 6
4 CHN 4 -13 3
5 KOR 4 -10 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 NED 4 11 12
2 IND 4 10 9
3 CAN 4 1 4
4 PAK 4 -14 3
5 SCO 4 -8 1

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Next Matches (GMT+2)

22-06-2017 14:00
KOR (W) - ITA (W)
22-06-2017 16:00
CHN (W) - SCO (W)
22-06-2017 18:00
ESP (W) - MAS (W)
22-06-2017 20:00
BEL (W) - AUS (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Results

21-06-2017 20:00
NZL (W) 1 : 0 ESP (W)
21-06-2017 18:00
NED (W) 4 : 0 SCO (W)
21-06-2017 16:00
AUS (W) 3 : 0 MAS (W)
21-06-2017 14:00
CHN (W) 2 : 2 ITA (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 NED (W) 1 4 3
2 CHN (W) 1 0 1
3 ITA (W) 1 0 1
4 KOR (W) 0 0 0
5 SCO (W) 1 -4 0

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 AUS (W) 1 3 3
2 NZL (W) 1 1 3
3 BEL (W) 0 0 0
4 ESP (W) 1 -1 0
5 MAS (W) 1 -3 0
Shahbaz Ahmad presents 'Signed' Hockey Stick to CEO England Hockey for The Hockey Museum

Published on Thursday, 22 June 2017 10:00 | Hits: 20
View Comments


Sally Munday receives Signed Hockey Stick from Shahbaz Ahmad

The Hockey Museum located at Woking in London is home to a rich treasure of hockey memorabilia.



Supported by England Hockey and working in partnership with the FIH, The Hockey Museum is always looking for additions to its collection.

On the sidelines of the ongoing Hockey World League semifinal round, the Secretary General of Pakistan Hockey Federation, Shahbaz Ahmad donated a hockey stick signed by Pakistan's three Olympic gold medal winning teams' captains and the four World Cup winning captains.

The Signed Stick was presented by Shahbaz Ahmad to Sally Munday, the CEO of England Hockey at London’s Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Speaking on the occasion, Sally Munday thanked the PHF for this contribution, "Pakistan has a great hockey legacy. It is really nice to receive such a wonderful donation from the PHF."

Pakistan's Olympic Gold Medal Winning Captains:
1960: Brigadier Abdul Hameed Hameedi
1968: Dr Tariq Aziz
1984: Manzoor Hussain Junior

Pakistan's World Cup Winning Captains:
1971: Khalid Mahmood
1978: Islahuddin
1982: Akhtar Rasool
1994: Shahbaz Ahmad

Ijaz Chaudhry writes on hockey & other sports. For more about him and his work, visit: www.sportscorrespondent.info  

