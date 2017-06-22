

Sally Munday receives Signed Hockey Stick from Shahbaz Ahmad



The Hockey Museum located at Woking in London is home to a rich treasure of hockey memorabilia.





Supported by England Hockey and working in partnership with the FIH, The Hockey Museum is always looking for additions to its collection.



On the sidelines of the ongoing Hockey World League semifinal round, the Secretary General of Pakistan Hockey Federation, Shahbaz Ahmad donated a hockey stick signed by Pakistan's three Olympic gold medal winning teams' captains and the four World Cup winning captains.



The Signed Stick was presented by Shahbaz Ahmad to Sally Munday, the CEO of England Hockey at London’s Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.



Speaking on the occasion, Sally Munday thanked the PHF for this contribution, "Pakistan has a great hockey legacy. It is really nice to receive such a wonderful donation from the PHF."



Pakistan's Olympic Gold Medal Winning Captains:

1960: Brigadier Abdul Hameed Hameedi

1968: Dr Tariq Aziz

1984: Manzoor Hussain Junior



Pakistan's World Cup Winning Captains:

1971: Khalid Mahmood

1978: Islahuddin

1982: Akhtar Rasool

1994: Shahbaz Ahmad



