By Shahid Khan at Lee Valley Hockey Centre, Olympic Park







Pakistan scraped into the quarter finals of the Hero Hockey World League semi-finals after Scotland drew their last pool match 1-1 against Canada at Olympic Park in London.





Scotland, requiring a victory to deny Pakistan a berth in the quarter finals found themselves a goal behind early in the game. Although they scored to equalise they could not find the winner. The tense faces of the on looking Pakistan players softened in relief at the final hooter as they were pitted to play Argentina in the quarter final.



Greenshirts finished in 4th position in pool B after 3 heavy defeats against Holland (4-0), Canada (6-0) and India (7-1) before they registered their first points by winning 3-1 against Scotland. Pakistan will take on group A winners Argentina in the quarter final on Thursday.



Current Olympic champions and world number 1 team, Argentina, will provide formidable opposition for Pakistan as they have progressed in the tournament having dropped only points with 3-3 draw against England while scoring a whopping number of 20 goals in four games.



The two countries have an intriguing relationship dating back to the 2nd World Cup in Amsterdam (1973), where Greenshirts were 6-0 winners in a match which saw Pakistan's youngest debutant, 16 years old Safdar Abbas score a goal.



At the 1978 World Cup held in Buenos Aires, Pakistan were clear favourites to lift the Trophy incidentally donated by them. The Pakistan captain Islahuddin on arrival noted that for the first time there was no sub continental presence amongst the crowd for a mega hockey tournament. He wondered if there would be any support for his team. However the Argentinian's took fancy to the Pakistanis and for the duration of the World Cup they remained as the unofficial ' home side' being cheered and applauded vociferously by the locals.



Such was the dominance of the Pakistan team that they lifted the World Cup in the Argentinian capital scoring 35 goals whilst conceding only four. In the course of the tournament they defeated Argentina 7-0.



The performance of the Pakistan team drew attention from the renowned British newspaper sports columnist Ian Woodridge of Daily Mail, who commented their team's performance as unmatched in world team sport.



Two month later Argentina hosted the FIFA World Cup and their World Cup winning coach, Cesar Luis Menotti said during an interview that he had been inspired by the display of the Pakistan hockey team at the World Cup and wanted his team to play on their pattern and that is how they won the 1978 FIFA World Cup.



The quarter finalist have played each other once in London when the South American team sprung a major surprise in the 1986 World Cup when they defeated the much fancied Pakistan team 3-1 in the opening match for the Greenshirts.



Argentina nick named Les Leonos (the lions) have appeared in all the editions of hockey World Cups and have only a solitary medal to their name, a bronze medal which they won at the 13th World Cup in 2014 held in The Hague. However they are the current Olympic champions having defeated Belgium at the Rio Olympic Games.



Greenshirts, history on the other hand is littered with titles galore both in World Cups and Olympic Games but they have failed to qualify for the first time for both of these mega events. There last title was won at the 2016 South Asian Games where they defended their gold medal, winning 2-1 against India at Guwahati, India.



The World League semi-finals Round is also a 2018 World Cup qualifier. However if Pakistan fails to qualify here it will have to win the Asian Hockey Champion Trophy, which will be held in India later in the year.



Fieldhockey Exclusive