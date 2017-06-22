Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Men's HWL R3 London Next Matches (GMT+1)

22-06-2017 11:00
KOR - SCO
22-06-2017 13:15
ARG - PAK
22-06-2017 15:30
IND - MAS
22-06-2017 17:45
NED - CHN

Men's HWL R3 London Results

20-06-2017 20:00
ENG 7 : 2 KOR
20-06-2017 18:00
CHN 1 : 5 MAS
20-06-2017 14:00
IND 1 : 3 NED
20-06-2017 12:00
SCO 1 : 1 CAN

Men's HWL R3 London

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ARG 4 14 10
2 ENG 4 11 10
3 MAS 4 -2 6
4 CHN 4 -13 3
5 KOR 4 -10 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 NED 4 11 12
2 IND 4 10 9
3 CAN 4 1 4
4 PAK 4 -14 3
5 SCO 4 -8 1

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Next Matches (GMT+2)

22-06-2017 14:00
KOR (W) - ITA (W)
22-06-2017 16:00
CHN (W) - SCO (W)
22-06-2017 18:00
ESP (W) - MAS (W)
22-06-2017 20:00
BEL (W) - AUS (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Results

21-06-2017 20:00
NZL (W) 1 : 0 ESP (W)
21-06-2017 18:00
NED (W) 4 : 0 SCO (W)
21-06-2017 16:00
AUS (W) 3 : 0 MAS (W)
21-06-2017 14:00
CHN (W) 2 : 2 ITA (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 NED (W) 1 4 3
2 CHN (W) 1 0 1
3 ITA (W) 1 0 1
4 KOR (W) 0 0 0
5 SCO (W) 1 -4 0

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 AUS (W) 1 3 3
2 NZL (W) 1 1 3
3 BEL (W) 0 0 0
4 ESP (W) 1 -1 0
5 MAS (W) 1 -3 0
The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Mazon

India will be keen to regroup

Published on Thursday, 22 June 2017 10:00 | Hits: 25
View Comments

Takes on Malaysia in quarterfinals after being jolted by the Netherlands


Akashdeep Singh and Ramandeep Singh have been among the scorers and India will be hoping they get into the act against Malaysia too

Jolted by a loss to the Netherlands, India would look to re-group quickly when it takes on Malaysia in the quarterfinal of the Hockey World League semifinal, here on Thursday.



After registering three convincing wins against Scotland, Canada and Pakistan, India wasted chances galore to slump to a 1-3 defeat against the Netherlands, the first in the tournament.

Finishes second in group

The loss meant India finished second in Pool B behind Netherlands, which kept a clean slate.

The Indians only have themselves to blame for the defeat against the Dutch as besides conceding soft goals, they wasted numerous scoring chances.

And come Thursday, Roelant Oltmans’ men cannot afford to repeat the same mistakes against Malaysia, which is capable of springing surprises.

“This was our toughest match in the group and we had our chances, too. The good thing is that we came back after being 3-0 down but we didn’t do enough and got punished,” coach Oltmans had said after the defeat against Netherlands.

Going by form and ranking, world no. 6 India starts favourite against the 14th-placed Malaysians.

While striker Akashdeep Singh has been in superb form, scoring some scintillating goals in the tournament, he would look for support upfront from the likes of S.V. Sunil, Talwinder Singh and Mandeep Singh.

India’s midfield, led by the talismanic Sardar Singh and skipper Manpreet Singh, will have to take more responsibility while the inexperienced defence needs to pull up its socks as one bad day in office can now throw the team out of the tournament.

In the absence of Rupinderpal Singh, India was found wanting in penalty corner conversions with the young Harmanpreet Singh and Jasjit Singh Kular failing to live up to the expectations of Oltmans.

But the performances of reserve goalkeepers Vikas Dahiya and Akash Chikte in the absence of an injured P.R. Sreejesh have been heartening.

Meanwhile, in other quarterfinals, reigning Olympic champion Argentina will play Pakistan, the Netherlands will take on China and host England will square off against Canada.

The Hindu

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.