



The first men’s Hockey World League semi-final reaches the business end on Thursday with the first batch of 2018 World Cup tickets set to be earned in London.





After the group stages, Scotland and Korea were eliminated with the other eight sides going through to the quarter-finals.



Pool A winners Argentina facing Pool B’s fourth-placed Pakistan at 13.15 (GMT), before Pool B runners-up India play Malaysia at 15.30. Pool B winners The Netherlands meet Pool A’s fourth placed team China at 17.45 before Pool A runners-up England take on Canada, who finished third in Pool B, at 20.00.



On Tuesday, outsides Scotland had the chance to upset the odds and overtake Pakistan if they beat Canada.



Despite a valiant effort, things did not quite go their way. Gordon Johnston gave Canada the lead with a fine penalty corner drag-flick just before half time, but Scotland produced an excellent performance after the break and eventually levelled when Surbiton’s Willie Marshall smashed home a penalty corner rebound to renew hopes.



Scotland dominated the final quarter but found Canada goalkeeper David Carter in brilliant form, denying numerous chances to see out the draw.



The result was good news for Pakistan, who finished fourth in Pool B and remain in the hunt for the required top five finish in order to secure a place at next year’s Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018.



India and the Netherlands brought Pool B to a close with a high intensity encounter, with the Dutch taking a 3-1 win to top the table.



Bloemendaal’s Thierry Brinkman scored the opening goal as they built a 3-0 lead early, something which the attacker was happy with.



“We played a really good game, especially the first 20 minutes”, he said after the match. “We were very sharp in the first quarter, scoring two goals. After that we were perhaps not so sharp, but we played with a solid defence. We are top of the group with four wins from four games and improving with every game.”



In Pool A, Malaysia claimed a second successive win at the event with a convincing 5-1 result against China.



The final match of the pool phase was an entertaining clash between England and Korea with the hosts winning 7-2 thanks to Sam Ward’s four goals.



