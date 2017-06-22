

The Black Sticks celebrate Olivia Merry's goal against Spain. GETTY IMAGES



The Black Sticks women have grabbed a solid 1-0 win over Spain in their opening match at the FIH World League Hockey Semifinal in Brussels.





Olivia Merry's 19th-minute strike from a penalty corner was the difference between the two sides on the scoresheet, with New Zealand's strong defensive effort ensuring they kept a clean sheet.



It was an impressive result given the Black Sticks were unable to beat Spain in any of their four tests against them in Barcelona last week.



https://resources.stuff.co.nz/content/dam/images/1/j/x/o/a/p/image.related.StuffLandscapeSixteenByNine.620x349.1jxods.png/1498078379708.jpg

Olivia Merry celebrates with her Black Sticks team-mate Samantha Charlton after scoring against Spain at the World League Semifinal on Thursday. GETTY IMAGES



Spain held the bulk of possession in the first half, but the Kiwis were organised and effective on defence to ward off the danger.



Merry then stepped up to smash a forehand shot from the top of the circle low and into the goal off a defender's stick.





The Black Sticks' Liz Thompson looks for a pass against Spain in Brussels on Thursday. GETTY IMAGES



The second half was a much more even affair with both sides creating half chances, but neither able to convert anything onto the scoresheet.



Head coach Mark Hager said while there were plenty of things to work on, it was pleasing to bank three points for a win.



"We started well early on but then allowed Spain to take control and they were all over us in the second quarter," he said.





A dejected Berta Bonastre (right) after the her side's loss to New Zealand on Thursday. GETTY IMAGES



"I was happy to see Liv convert that penalty corner – that's something that needed improving after our Spain series and it came at the right time today.

Ad Feedback



"We've now got two days off before we play again which is good and bad, you like to get into a rhythm at tournaments but it also gives us more time to prepare for a tough game which will be played in hot conditions."



The Black Sticks next match is against trans-Tasman rivals Australia at midnight on Saturday night (NZ time).



AT A GLANCE



Black Sticks 1 (Olivia Merry) Spain 0. HT: 1-0



Stuff