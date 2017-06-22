Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Men's HWL R3 London Next Matches (GMT+1)

22-06-2017 11:00
KOR - SCO
22-06-2017 13:15
ARG - PAK
22-06-2017 15:30
IND - MAS
22-06-2017 17:45
NED - CHN

Men's HWL R3 London Results

20-06-2017 20:00
ENG 7 : 2 KOR
20-06-2017 18:00
CHN 1 : 5 MAS
20-06-2017 14:00
IND 1 : 3 NED
20-06-2017 12:00
SCO 1 : 1 CAN

Men's HWL R3 London

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ARG 4 14 10
2 ENG 4 11 10
3 MAS 4 -2 6
4 CHN 4 -13 3
5 KOR 4 -10 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 NED 4 11 12
2 IND 4 10 9
3 CAN 4 1 4
4 PAK 4 -14 3
5 SCO 4 -8 1

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Next Matches (GMT+2)

22-06-2017 14:00
KOR (W) - ITA (W)
22-06-2017 16:00
CHN (W) - SCO (W)
22-06-2017 18:00
ESP (W) - MAS (W)
22-06-2017 20:00
BEL (W) - AUS (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Results

21-06-2017 20:00
NZL (W) 1 : 0 ESP (W)
21-06-2017 18:00
NED (W) 4 : 0 SCO (W)
21-06-2017 16:00
AUS (W) 3 : 0 MAS (W)
21-06-2017 14:00
CHN (W) 2 : 2 ITA (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 NED (W) 1 4 3
2 CHN (W) 1 0 1
3 ITA (W) 1 0 1
4 KOR (W) 0 0 0
5 SCO (W) 1 -4 0

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 AUS (W) 1 3 3
2 NZL (W) 1 1 3
3 BEL (W) 0 0 0
4 ESP (W) 1 -1 0
5 MAS (W) 1 -3 0
The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Mazon

Black Sticks women score narrow win over Spain in World League opener

Published on Thursday, 22 June 2017 10:00 | Hits: 21
View Comments


The Black Sticks celebrate Olivia Merry's goal against Spain. GETTY IMAGES

The Black Sticks women have grabbed a solid 1-0 win over Spain in their opening match at the FIH World League Hockey Semifinal in Brussels.



Olivia Merry's 19th-minute strike from a penalty corner was the difference between the two sides on the scoresheet, with New Zealand's strong defensive effort ensuring they kept a clean sheet.

It was an impressive result given the Black Sticks were unable to beat Spain in any of their four tests against them in Barcelona last week.

https://resources.stuff.co.nz/content/dam/images/1/j/x/o/a/p/image.related.StuffLandscapeSixteenByNine.620x349.1jxods.png/1498078379708.jpg
Olivia Merry celebrates with her Black Sticks team-mate Samantha Charlton after scoring against Spain at the World League Semifinal on Thursday. GETTY IMAGES

Spain held the bulk of possession in the first half, but the Kiwis were organised and effective on defence to ward off the danger.

Merry then stepped up to smash a forehand shot from the top of the circle low and into the goal off a defender's stick.


The Black Sticks' Liz Thompson looks for a pass against Spain in Brussels on Thursday. GETTY IMAGES

The second half was a much more even affair with both sides creating half chances, but neither able to convert anything onto the scoresheet.

Head coach Mark Hager said while there were plenty of things to work on, it was pleasing to bank three points for a win.

"We started well early on but then allowed Spain to take control and they were all over us in the second quarter," he said.


A dejected Berta Bonastre (right) after the her side's loss to New Zealand on Thursday. GETTY IMAGES

"I was happy to see Liv convert that penalty corner – that's something that needed improving after our Spain series and it came at the right time today.
Ad Feedback

"We've now got two days off before we play again which is good and bad, you like to get into a rhythm at tournaments but it also gives us more time to prepare for a tough game which will be played in hot conditions."

The Black Sticks next match is against trans-Tasman rivals Australia at midnight on Saturday night (NZ time).

AT A GLANCE

Black Sticks 1 (Olivia Merry) Spain 0. HT: 1-0

Stuff

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.