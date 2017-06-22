Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 London Next Matches (GMT+1)

22-06-2017 11:00
KOR - SCO
22-06-2017 13:15
ARG - PAK
22-06-2017 15:30
IND - MAS
22-06-2017 17:45
NED - CHN

Men's HWL R3 London Results

20-06-2017 20:00
ENG 7 : 2 KOR
20-06-2017 18:00
CHN 1 : 5 MAS
20-06-2017 14:00
IND 1 : 3 NED
20-06-2017 12:00
SCO 1 : 1 CAN

Men's HWL R3 London

Pool A

Team
 Played GD Points
1 ARG 4 14 10
2 ENG 4 11 10
3 MAS 4 -2 6
4 CHN 4 -13 3
5 KOR 4 -10 0

Pool B

Team
 Played GD Points
1 NED 4 11 12
2 IND 4 10 9
3 CAN 4 1 4
4 PAK 4 -14 3
5 SCO 4 -8 1

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Next Matches (GMT+2)

22-06-2017 14:00
KOR (W) - ITA (W)
22-06-2017 16:00
CHN (W) - SCO (W)
22-06-2017 18:00
ESP (W) - MAS (W)
22-06-2017 20:00
BEL (W) - AUS (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Results

21-06-2017 20:00
NZL (W) 1 : 0 ESP (W)
21-06-2017 18:00
NED (W) 4 : 0 SCO (W)
21-06-2017 16:00
AUS (W) 3 : 0 MAS (W)
21-06-2017 14:00
CHN (W) 2 : 2 ITA (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 NED (W) 1 4 3
2 CHN (W) 1 0 1
3 ITA (W) 1 0 1
4 KOR (W) 0 0 0
5 SCO (W) 1 -4 0

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 AUS (W) 1 3 3
2 NZL (W) 1 1 3
3 BEL (W) 0 0 0
4 ESP (W) 1 -1 0
5 MAS (W) 1 -3 0
Hockeyroos win World League Semi’s Opener

Published on Thursday, 22 June 2017 10:00 | Hits: 21
View Comments

Defeat Malaysia 3 - 0

Holly MacNeil



The Hockeyroos World League Semi-Final campaign began today with the Australian’s defeating Malaysia 3 – 0 in their first game, thanks to a double from Madi Fitzpatrick and a goal from Georgie Morgan.



Just four minutes into the game and Australia forced a penalty corner opportunity, the injection from Jordan Holzberger was on point and the flick that followed from Madi Fitzpatrick sailed straight into the goal past keeper Farah Yahya.

Malaysia took control of the ball early in the second quarter with a flying attempt on a field goal, however Aussie goalkeeper Jocelyn Bartram flew out of the net to deflect the goal.

With four minutes to go in the second quarter, Madi Ratcliffe forced a penalty corner for the Hockeyroos but the Malaysian team rushed from the net to avoid giving the Australian’s another goal.

With just seconds to go in the first half Malaysia were on for their first penalty corner, but Australia weren’t about to concede a goal and the half finished with AUS 1 – 0 MAS.

The final two minutes of play in the third quarter saw Australia up for their fifth opportunity at a penalty corner. This time they converted, with Madi Fitzpatrick scoring her second goal of the game to give the Hockeyroos a 2 – nil lead.

With only a minute to go in the game, the Hockeyroos were up again; Georgie Morgan converting a penalty corner to ultimately give Australia a 3 – nil win against Malaysia in their first game at the World League Semi-Finals.

Hockeyroos head coach Paul Gaudoin said: “It was nice to get a win in the first game, I think if we’re serious about it we weren’t at our best today, but it was pleasing to get the first game under our belt, to get the win and to get the points.

“It was good to see our corner better and getting some goals today; but we know there’s lots to do and we’ll be better tomorrow. We’ll be working hard to make sure our basics are better tomorrow”

The Hockeyroos next play Belgium tomorrow night at 8pm local time / 2am AWST / 4am AEST. Tune into the game live on Fox Sports Australia.

Hockeyroos Match Schedule
Thursday, 22 June v BEL at 8pm local / 2am AWST / 4am AEST
Saturday, 24 June v NZL at 2pm local / 8pm AWST / 10pm AEST
Sunday, 25 June v ESP at 2pm local / 8pm AWST / 10pm AEST
Thursday, 29 June – quarter finals TBC

HOCKEYROOS 3 (1)
Madi Fitzpatrick 4, 44 (PC, PC)
Georgie Morgan 59 (PC)

MALAYSIA 0 (0)
 
Hockeyroos team v Malaysia
Athlete (Hometown, State)
Laura Barden (Kew, VIC) 31/5
Edwina Bone (Orange, NSW) *plays for ACT 137/3
Jane Claxton (Adelaide, SA) 121/11
Jacqui Day (Mountain Creek, QLD) 10/0
Madison Fitzpatrick (Cabarita Beach, NSW) *plays for QLD 20/5
Jordyn Holzberger (Ipswich, QLD) 48/5
Rachael Lynch (Melbourne, VIC) 159/0
Karri McMahon (Berri, SA) 113/9
Georgia Nanscawen (Melbourne, VIC) 199/37
Madeleine Ratcliffe (Warnambool, VIC) 13/3
Kathryn Slattery (South Stirling, WA) 71/25

Used Substitutes
Jocelyn Bartram (Albury, NSW) 14/0
Kate Hanna (Constitution Hill, NSW) 19/1
Stephanie Kershaw (Townsville, QLD) 16/2
Georgina Morgan (Armidale, NSW) 60/12
Emily Smith (Crookwell, NSW) 173/66
Renee Taylor (Everton Park, QLD) 21/0
Georgia Wilson (Mahogany Creek, WA) 3/0

Hockey Australia media release

