Men's HWL R3 London Next Matches (GMT+1)

24-06-2017 09:30
CAN - CHN
24-06-2017 11:15
PAK - IND
24-06-2017 14:00
ARG - MAS
24-06-2017 16:15
NED - ENG

Men's HWL R3 London Results

22-06-2017 20:00
ENG 4 : 2 CAN
22-06-2017 17:45
NED 7 : 0 CHN
22-06-2017 15:30
IND 2 : 3 MAS
22-06-2017 13:15
ARG 3 : 1 PAK
22-06-2017 11:00
KOR 6 : 3 SCO

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Next Matches (GMT+2)

24-06-2017 14:00
NZL (W) - AUS (W)
24-06-2017 16:00
MAS (W) - BEL (W)
24-06-2017 18:00
KOR (W) - NED (W)
24-06-2017 20:00
ITA (W) - SCO (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Results

22-06-2017 20:00
BEL (W) 0 : 1 AUS (W)
22-06-2017 18:00
ESP (W) 3 : 1 MAS (W)
22-06-2017 16:00
CHN (W) 1 : 1 SCO (W)
22-06-2017 14:00
KOR (W) 0 : 0 ITA (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 NED (W) 1 4 3
2 CHN (W) 2 0 2
3 ITA (W) 2 0 2
4 KOR (W) 1 0 1
5 SCO (W) 2 -4 1

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 AUS (W) 2 4 6
2 ESP (W) 2 1 3
3 NZL (W) 1 1 3
4 BEL (W) 1 -1 0
5 MAS (W) 2 -5 0
Narinder Batra apologises to Pakistan Hockey Federation for ‘inappropriate comments’

Published on Friday, 23 June 2017 10:00 | Hits: 17
View Comments

Narinder Batra, who was elected as the FIH president last year, also clarified that his comments were emotional and he understands that he hurt the sentiments of several people.


Narinder Batra, President International Hockey Federation

After making remarks against Pakistan during the ongoing Hockey World League Super-final, FIH President Narinder Dhruv Batra has apologised to Pakistan Hockey Federation for India’s black armband protest. In his letter to the President of Pakistan’s Hockey Federation, reported by Hindustan Times, Batra wrote, “I would like to offer my sincere regrets to PHF and all concerned for using my social media page to make inappropriate comments.”



The International hockey governing body was not pleased with Batra’s outburst and forced the former Hockey India chief to delete his tweets. Just like cricket, India- Pakistan have not been involved in any bilateral hockey series and FIH tournaments continue to be the platform where the two teams play each other.

Batra, who was elected as the FIH president last year, also clarified that his comments were emotional and he understands that he hurt the sentiments of several people. He further assured something of this nature will not happen in future.

“My comments were made on the spur of the moment and were an emotional outburst. This will be a lesson for me as I understand I have hurt the feelings of many people as well as placed the FIH in a difficult position…I can reassure PHF that such thing will not happen in the future,” said Batra.

Pakistan hockey chief Shahbaz Ahmed said that Batra forgot his role as FIH president and it was unbecoming of a man who should be keeping politics aside from hockey.

Indian Express

