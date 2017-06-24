A family that plays together, stays together



Penny Sidhu





From L-R: Tara (a cousin), Kendra, Maddison, Margie & Savannah Fitzpatrick. Taken just prior to playing a home game with their local club Casuarina.



They say the family that plays together stays together and that’s certainly true for the Fitzpatricks of the Tweed Border Hockey Association.





The clan, which includes current Hockeyroos back Madison Fitzpatrick, makes up a large percentage of Far North Coast club Casuarina—when they aren’t on regional, state and national representative tours.



Both Madison and sister Savannah, who has also represented Australia, still come home to play as often as they can.



In fact, it isn’t unusual for them to be on representative duty one week and back playing at grassroots level on Barrie Smith Hockey Field in Murwillumbah the next.



“Tweed Border have introduced a marquee system so that if any representative players are in town, they can play,” she said.



“The rule is it’s a one-off situation, so knowing the girls were going to be home on and off last year, I could have registered them but didn’t. This year I did. I thought if they are home, they can have a run.”



Margie said coach Sharon Buchanan had managed to slot the girls into the side and not upset the team’s balance.



“She’s very good, not allowing them to go on the field and dominate. They are in a similar rotation to everyone else,” Margie said. “The team isn’t out there to smash anyone. It’s also great for the community to see our own locally produced national players in action.”



A family affair



Formed by Margie and her friends (many of them former top line players) in the early 2000s, the Casuarina club has had its fair share of mother-daughter, father-son player combinations. However, nothing compares to the Fitzpatricks.



Over the years, the family have had up to 10 members involved in the Casuarina club.

They currently have six family members registered to play in the Women’s Division One team—a mother, three sisters and two nieces, if they are home.



“The most we’ve managed to get on the field is five; someone is always away,” Margie said.



“But I have played hockey with all my girls now and it’s an amazing feeling. I can’t really describe it. It’s just pretty special.”



And Margie said even the non-playing family members have a role to play.



“Both grandmothers come to watch. Nanny Fitz’s house is still where we go and have a big meal between all the hockey games. A team ends up there eating her pikelets.”



Margie and her husband Scott—a former NSW and Australian representative—have four children together. As well as Madison, 20, and Savannah, 22, the family includes 18 year-old Callum, and sixteen year-old Kendra.



Callum has represented Queensland and currently plays for University of Queensland in the Brisbane competition. Meanwhile, Kendra has just been identified by reps for her talent.



Scott’s brother Murray also played to the elite level, and his daughters—Tara, Ella and Lucy—are regular Casuarina players that continue to follow in his footsteps.



“We probably have a hockey team ready to go with all of us,” said Margie. “We just don’t have a goalie. I don’t know who is going to do that.”



A winning combination



Margie believes that the secret for the family’s success isn’t just genetics, or even that they are self-confessed “hockey tragics”.



Despite being Tweed Border’s youngest club, Casuarina is already a regular fixture in the finals each season.



“I think we were particularly lucky those first couple of years because we had attracted some retired elite hockey players. We had Kim Crane, Sharon Buchanan, Kym Small and Mel Woosnam,” Margie said.



“Mixed with a couple of young girls coming through, it worked.



“As they were retiring, the kids they had trained were coming through. Our kids were so lucky—they had trained hard and they had worked hard but they were very fortunate to have that environment to nurture whatever they had.



“Maddy played defence and she had Kim Crane, who was the captain of Victoria for five years, to learn from.



“We had Sharon Buchanan, a three-time Olympian up front, along with Kim Small who is the most phenomenal striker I think we’ve seen. They were great examples for the kids.”



History repeats itself



And while this generation of Fitzpatricks is making a major impact on the Aussie hockey world, other family members have further proved that sporting talent really does runs in the family.



Murray and Scott’s late father Dennis played Rugby League for Parramatta, while Margie’s parents also had notable contributions to hockey.



“My mother and father started a hockey club in Western Sydney called Guildford Leagues,” said Margie.



“We were attached to a big sporting club and they started the hockey sub-committee. Eventually, that grew and became quite a huge club.



““Back then, you couldn’t play when you were that young and I was about eight. You had to be 12, but they use to sneak me on.”



And for Margie, not a whole lot has changed—the Fitzpatrick family continue to make their mark on the hockey industry, adding to both the local community and the sport as a whole.



Hockey Australia media release