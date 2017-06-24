Feroz Khan



NEW DELHI: On the occasion of International Olympic Day, TOI Sports is recapping some of the glorious Indian moments at the Summer Games over the years. Here, relive the Indian hockey team's golden era which saw them collecting a record eight gold medals at the Olympics





What do the New York Yankees, Chicago Bulls, Miami Dolphins, Brazil's football team, FC Barcelona, the Australian cricket team, New Zealand's All Blacks and the Indian men's hockey team have in common?



A rudimentary Google search will tell you that each of these have been, at different points in time, one of the most dominating sports teams. The Indian men's hockey team of yesteryear puts the country in the elite category of global teams that have crushed every challenge thrown at them as they annihilated their opponents en route to world dominance.



From 1928 to 1956, India won an astonishing six straight Olympic gold medals while remaining unbeaten at the competition. From the famous canals of Amsterdam to suburbs of Melbourne, the men's hockey team conquered everything and gave the hockey world its biggest superstar in Dhyan Chand. To date, India have won 11 Olympic medals in hockey - eight gold, one silver and two bronze. The last of these medals came at the 1980 Summer Games in Moscow where India beat Spain 4-3 in the final to clinch gold.



In their first appearance at the event in 1928 at Amsterdam, India, without conceding a single goal, roared to their maiden gold medal by beating hosts Netherlands 3-0 in the final to cap off a remarkable debut. That, as it turned out, was just the beginning. At the next five Olympics as well (Los Angeles '32, Berlin '36, London '48, Helsinki '52 and Melbourne '56) the Indians stamped their authority.



This golden run was broken by Pakistan at the 1960 Rome Olympics, where they became the first team to beat India at the event and thus claim gold. However, order was restored in Tokyo where India won their sixth gold medal during an unbeaten run, in the end exacting revenge over Pakistan with a 1-0 win in the final.



In the following two editions of the Games (in '68 and '72) India had to remain content with bronze medals but the real low came at the 1976 Montreal Games where they finished a stunning seventh. Coincidentally, it was the first time that field hockey was organised on an artificial surface. Jolted by this body blow, the team made a stunning recovery at the 1980 Games where they reclaimed the crown with a record eighth gold medal which also happens to be their last at the Olympics.



At last year's Rio Games, the men's team reached the quarter-finals of the Olympics for the first time since 1980.



The Times of India