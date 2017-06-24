



PARIS, France - After being overseas for ten days training in Germany, the U.S. Men’s National Team hit the turf on Tuesday evening for their first match of a three-game series against FIH Hero World Ranked No. 17 France. The first game, which took place at INSEP (National Institute of Sport) located on the outskirts of Paris, saw Team USA fall to France 2-1. Ready to show their persistence in match two on Wednesday, the USMNT stuck to the game plan while showing dedication to the process to defeat France 3-2.





"We're in the second week of our camp here in Europe and have booked great progress, tactically, technically and mentally,” said Rutger Wiese, USMNT Head Coach. “As always we take the ‘today must be better than yesterday’ approach and we're just doing that: getting better every day."



Match two, which took place on a brand-new turf at Circle Athletique de Montrouge, saw more than 300 fans pack the stands as the USMNT and France took the field. Players chanted and cheered, to help build the atmosphere, as they were ready to give spectators a 60-minute battle.



Coming out stagnate, neither team could earn a penalty corner or find the backboard in the first quarter. France managed four shots on goal by all were denied by Team USA’s goalkeeper Brandon Karess (Allentown, Pa.).



When the second quarter whistle blew, the tempo started to rise. Eight minutes in, France capitalized when a striker’s reverse shot hit the post and rebounded to another striker, who buried the ball into the roof of the net to give France a 1-0 lead. Team USA was able to establish a bit more presence on the attacking end but were unable to create many open chances to notch one of their own. This left the halftime score at USA 0, France 1.



France came out strong at the start of the third quarter, but the USMNT’s defense held off their threating attacks which led to some instant offense. Six minutes into the quarter, Will Holt (Camarillo, Calif.) won possession on the left side of the circle and played a threading ball to Paul Singh (Simi Valley, Calif.) who deflected it in on the far post to tie the score, 1-1. Just two minutes before the end of the quarter, France converted on a penalty corner drag flick which went the USA’s goalkeeper’s Jon Klages’ (Berlin, Germany) left side to take a 2-1 lead.



With possession and control of the game being held primarily by the host country, Team USA came out ready to fight and search for a comeback in the fourth quarter. Creating more chances as the game grew longer, the USMNT’s confidence started to win over the crowd at times and demonstrated the team’s never give up mentality. With 7 minutes remaining in the game, Team USA earned a penalty corner opportunity. Holt’s low drag was sent down to Deegan Huisman’s (Almere, The Netherlands) who scored to tie it at 2-2.



Continuing off that momentum, the USMNT earned three consecutive penalty corners in the final minute and half of the game. On the third chance, a straight shoulder-height drag flick by Holt found the side of the net giving Team USA a 3-2 lead with under a minute to play. A last effort by France came as they drove the ball into USA’s defensive end but were unable to convert on any changes.



This 3-2 victory for Team USA leveled the series at 1-1 as they head into an off day. The final match up in this three-game test series will come on Friday, June 23 at 11:30 a.m. local time at INSEP (National Institute of Sport) outside of Paris. (National Institute of Sport)



“We're looking forward to finishing the tour strong this week before we continue our preparation in the United States next week,” added Rutger.



These friendly matches will not be streamed or live tweeted, continue to visit usafieldhockey.com during the tour for updates.



Team USA Tour Roster:

Michael Barminski (Ventura, Calif.), Tom Barratt (Greensboro, N.C.), Amrit Beaty (Simi Valley, Calif.), Sean Cicchi (Thousand Oaks, Calif.), Ajai Dhadwal (Agoura Hills, Calif.), Mohan Gandhi (Ventura, Calif.), Alex Grassi (Brookeville, Md.), Pat Harris (Moorpark, Calif.), Will Holt (Camarillo, Calif.), Deegan Huisman (Almere, The Netherlands), Aki Kaeppeler (Stuttgart, Germany), Brandon Karess (Allentown, Pa.), Jaja Kentwell (Royersford, Pa.), Amardeep Khokhar (Valencia, Calif.), Jon Klages (Berlin, Germany), Adam Miller (Panama City, Fla.), Nick Molscan (Wanganui, New Zealand), Nate O’Lari (Orange, Mass.), Johnny Orozco (Ventura, Calif.), Paul Singh (Simi Valley, Calif.), Ruben Van Dam (Valkenswaard, The Netherlands)



USFHA media release