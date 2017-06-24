Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Men's HWL R3 London Next Matches (GMT+1)

24-06-2017 09:30
CAN - CHN
24-06-2017 11:15
PAK - IND
24-06-2017 14:00
ARG - MAS
24-06-2017 16:15
NED - ENG

Men's HWL R3 London Results

22-06-2017 20:00
ENG 4 : 2 CAN
22-06-2017 17:45
NED 7 : 0 CHN
22-06-2017 15:30
IND 2 : 3 MAS
22-06-2017 13:15
ARG 3 : 1 PAK
22-06-2017 11:00
KOR 6 : 3 SCO

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Next Matches (GMT+2)

24-06-2017 14:00
NZL (W) - AUS (W)
24-06-2017 16:00
MAS (W) - BEL (W)
24-06-2017 18:00
KOR (W) - NED (W)
24-06-2017 20:00
ITA (W) - SCO (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Results

22-06-2017 20:00
BEL (W) 0 : 1 AUS (W)
22-06-2017 18:00
ESP (W) 3 : 1 MAS (W)
22-06-2017 16:00
CHN (W) 1 : 1 SCO (W)
22-06-2017 14:00
KOR (W) 0 : 0 ITA (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 NED (W) 1 4 3
2 CHN (W) 2 0 2
3 ITA (W) 2 0 2
4 KOR (W) 1 0 1
5 SCO (W) 2 -4 1

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 AUS (W) 2 4 6
2 ESP (W) 2 1 3
3 NZL (W) 1 1 3
4 BEL (W) 1 -1 0
5 MAS (W) 2 -5 0
The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Mazon

Trio of corners keeps unbeaten streak rolling

Published on Friday, 23 June 2017 10:00 | Hits: 0
View Comments


Shane O'Donoghue scored the opening goal for Ireland against Spain. Pic: Adrian Boehm

Ireland’s men stretched their unbeaten run to 12 games with a 4-1 dismissal of 10th ranked Spain on the opening day of the Hamburg Masters.



Indeed, they have lost just once in 14 games in 2017 as Shane O’Donoghue slung home a very early penalty corner, the first goal coming just 90 seconds into the tie, won when John McKee turned the ball onto a foot.

Alan Sothern pinged the post 30 seconds later in a spectacular opening from the Green Machine, a first-time shot after Chris Cargo burst forward and won the ball in midfield. Sothern did get the second goal from a 20th minute corner to make it 2-0.

Spain rallied and had a couple of half-chances in the second quarter, the pick of them from Pau Quemada but he fresh-aired his diving reverse from mid-circle.

In the third quarter, though, Spain offered little and the game’s result was pretty much done and dusted when Sothern produced some magic down the left wing to win Ireland's fourth corner.

Lee Cole whipped in from a left switch, finishing off from O’Donoghue’s dramatic spin to lay on the chance, making it 3-0.

The Spaniards perked up in the final quarter though chances were scarce enough until three minutes to go via Diego Arana from their second corner, bundling home the second phase.

Ireland, though, had the final word when Matthew Nelson stole in ahead of Sothern to nab the fourth goal from John Jackson’s pass, the players queueing up to touch into an open goal after Spain withdrew their goalkeeper.

Ireland are back in action on Friday at 3.45pm (Irish time) against Austria before meeting Olympic bronze medalists on Sunday in their final preparation games before the World Cup qualifiers in July in Johannesburg.

Hamburg Masters
Ireland 4 (S O’Donoghue, A Sothern L Cole, M Nelson) Spain 1 (D Arana)

Ireland: D Harte, J Jackson, J Bell, M Bell, C Cargo, M Nelson, A Sothern, S O’Donoghue, S Murray, J McKee, S Loughrey
Subs: E Magee, N Glassey, P Gleghorne, J Duncan, L Cole, S Cole, J Carr

Spain: M Fernandez, S Enrique, M Delas, P Quemada, V Ruiz, A Iglesias, R Santana, M Salles, A Beltran, J Romeu, E Gonzalez
Subs: R Sanchez, D Arana, A de Frutos, M Serrahima, M Bolto, M Perrellon, Q Cortes

Umpires: T Meissner, M Eilmer

The Hook

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.