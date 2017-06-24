



Ireland got off to a flying start with a drag flick goal from Shane O’Donoghue in the second minute and rarely relinquished control of the ball in the opening exchanges. The pace was blistering at times and captain Jonny Bell was causing the Spanish trouble all over the pitch as he distributed the ball at will. Spain began to grow into the game but a mis-trapped penalty corner in the 8th minute saw their first chance wasted and Pau Quemada aired his reverse shot after doing the hard work to get around 3 defenders into the circle. Alan Sothern doubled his sides lead in the 20th minute via another penalty corner drag flick, Mario Fernandez beaten low on his right side again. David Harte was called into action late in the first half but was out to smother the ball before clearing the danger to ensure his sides 2-0 lead at the half.





The second half didn’t alter much from the first as the Green Machine looked in control for much of proceedings. A well-worked penalty corner routine in the 29th minute gave saw O’Donoghue fake his drag to set up Lee Cole who made no mistake in bringing the score to 3-0. The goal-scoring chances simmered down as Spain began to apply more pressure but rarely looked like scoring. Diego Arana got his side on the scoresheet late in the game as a goal-mouth scramble saw him bundle the ball in following Harte’s initial save. But Ireland got the last word,breaking at pace, and Spain without a keeper in net, saw Matthew Nelson add the finishing touch to the 4-1 victory.



The Green Machine are back in action again tomorrow against Austria at 3:45pm.



Ireland 4 (O’Donoghue, Sothern, L Cole, Nelson)

Spain 1(Arana)



Ireland: D Harte, J Jackson, J Bell (Captain), M Bell, C Cargo, M Nelson, A Sothern, S O’Donoghue, S Murray, J McKee, S Loughrey



Subs: J Carr, E Magee, N Glassey, P Gleghorne, J Duncan, L Cole, S Cole



Spain: S Enrique, M Delas (Captain), P Quemada, V Ruiz, A Iglesias, R Santana, M Salles, A Beltran, J Romeu, M Fernandez, E Gonzalez



Subs: Q Cortes, R Sanchez, D Arana, A de Frutos, M Serrahima, M Bolto, M Perrellon



Hamburg Masters (all Irish time)

Thursday 22/6 3:45pm: Ireland 4vs1 Spain

Friday 23/6 3:45pm: Ireland vs Austria

Sunday 25/6 11:30am: Ireland vs Germany



Irish Hockey Association media release