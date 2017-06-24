Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 London Next Matches (GMT+1)

24-06-2017 09:30
CAN - CHN
24-06-2017 11:15
PAK - IND
24-06-2017 14:00
ARG - MAS
24-06-2017 16:15
NED - ENG

Men's HWL R3 London Results

22-06-2017 20:00
ENG 4 : 2 CAN
22-06-2017 17:45
NED 7 : 0 CHN
22-06-2017 15:30
IND 2 : 3 MAS
22-06-2017 13:15
ARG 3 : 1 PAK
22-06-2017 11:00
KOR 6 : 3 SCO

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Next Matches (GMT+2)

24-06-2017 14:00
NZL (W) - AUS (W)
24-06-2017 16:00
MAS (W) - BEL (W)
24-06-2017 18:00
KOR (W) - NED (W)
24-06-2017 20:00
ITA (W) - SCO (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Results

22-06-2017 20:00
BEL (W) 0 : 1 AUS (W)
22-06-2017 18:00
ESP (W) 3 : 1 MAS (W)
22-06-2017 16:00
CHN (W) 1 : 1 SCO (W)
22-06-2017 14:00
KOR (W) 0 : 0 ITA (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 NED (W) 1 4 3
2 CHN (W) 2 0 2
3 ITA (W) 2 0 2
4 KOR (W) 1 0 1
5 SCO (W) 2 -4 1

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 AUS (W) 2 4 6
2 ESP (W) 2 1 3
3 NZL (W) 1 1 3
4 BEL (W) 1 -1 0
5 MAS (W) 2 -5 0
Green Machine Put 4 Past Spain On Route To Victory

Ireland got off to a flying start with a drag flick goal from Shane O’Donoghue in the second minute and rarely relinquished control of the ball in the opening exchanges.  The pace was blistering at times and captain Jonny Bell was causing the Spanish trouble all over the pitch as he distributed the ball at will. Spain began to grow into the game but a mis-trapped penalty corner in the 8th minute saw their first chance wasted and Pau Quemada aired his reverse shot after doing the hard work to get around 3 defenders into the circle. Alan Sothern doubled his sides lead in the 20th minute via another penalty corner drag flick, Mario Fernandez beaten low on his right side again. David Harte was called into action late in the first half but was out to smother the ball before clearing the danger to ensure his sides 2-0 lead at the half.



The second half didn’t alter much from the first as the Green Machine looked in control for much of proceedings. A well-worked penalty corner routine in the 29th minute gave saw O’Donoghue fake his drag to set up Lee Cole who made no mistake in bringing the score to 3-0. The goal-scoring chances simmered down as Spain began to apply more pressure but rarely looked like scoring. Diego Arana got his side on the scoresheet late in the game as a goal-mouth scramble saw him bundle the ball in following Harte’s initial save. But Ireland got the last word,breaking at pace, and Spain without a keeper in net, saw Matthew Nelson add the finishing touch to the 4-1 victory.

The Green Machine are back in action again tomorrow against Austria at 3:45pm.

Ireland 4 (O’Donoghue, Sothern, L Cole, Nelson)
Spain 1(Arana)

Ireland: D Harte, J Jackson, J Bell (Captain), M Bell, C Cargo, M Nelson, A Sothern, S O’Donoghue, S Murray, J McKee, S Loughrey

Subs: J Carr, E Magee, N Glassey, P Gleghorne, J Duncan, L Cole, S Cole

Spain: S Enrique, M Delas (Captain),  P Quemada, V Ruiz, A Iglesias, R Santana,  M Salles, A Beltran, J Romeu, M Fernandez, E Gonzalez

Subs: Q Cortes, R Sanchez, D Arana, A de Frutos, M Serrahima, M Bolto, M Perrellon

Hamburg Masters (all Irish time)
Thursday 22/6 3:45pm: Ireland 4vs1 Spain
Friday 23/6 3:45pm: Ireland vs Austria
Sunday 25/6 11:30am: Ireland vs Germany

Irish Hockey Association media release

