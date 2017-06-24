OLIVIA CALDWELL





Defender Sam Charlton has been a stand-out performer for the Black Sticks since they landed in Europe this month. GETTY IMAGES



The Black Sticks must up the ante on attack to win their FIH World League Semi Final, says coach Mark Hager.





The Black Sticks women beat Spain 1-0 on Thursday morning (NZT), through the well-placed penalty goal from striker Olivia Merry.



Hager says the win was a lucky escape for his side as either team could have come out on top of the tough encounter in Brussels.





Pippa Hayward adds a strong element to the Black Sticks midfield. GETTY IMAGES



"We are still probably not where we want to be, we are still not playing our best hockey," he said.



"We are not doing our best in attack."



While the Black Sticks women are renowned for their attacking ability and speed in the midfield, they have been adapting to a new-look side and have relied more on a defensive game, which was key to their win against Spain.



The Kiwis had just come off a series loss to Spain in Barcelona, which made the narrow win particularly satisfying for Hager.



"We were better defensively. Barcelona gave us a real good look at them [Spain] and in the end it was a strong defensive performance that won it."



Hager said strong performances from captain Stacey Michelsen, midfielder Sam Charlton and the defensive line had proved crucial this week, but he would like to see more consistency across the field.



"There were moments of good play and moments of bad play. I think that's what's letting us down - our inconsistency. We were a little bit lucky to get away with a one-nil win."



Likewise their next opponent of the tournament, Australia, narrowly beat Belgium 1-0 on Friday morning (NZT). Hager believes his side is capable of an upset against the trans-Tasman foe and possibly the host nation Belgium this weekend.



While the Black Sticks gain automatic entry into the world league series final held in New Zealand in November, a top-five finish in Belgium would qualify them for next year's Hockey World Cup.



"We really want to win if we can, it's going to be tight. There are three other really good teams here."



Hager has come fresh off a "back seat' position in the coaching panel while assistant coach Sean Dancer had been coaching the side since April this year.



He said the rest period had been refreshing and, while he had never lost the passion for coaching, it had given him the opportunity to watch from a distance.



The tournament hosts Belgium, reigning world champions Netherlands, Oceania champions Australia, Asian champions Korea, China, Spain, Malaysia, Scotland and Italy are competing in Brussels.



After the pool matches New Zealand are likely to face the Netherlands and heavyweights China in playoff stages.



The men's semi will be held in Johannesburg between 8-23 July.



AT A GLANCE

Women's Hockey World League Semi-Finals June 21 – July 2, Brussels

June 21 vs Spain (Won by NZ 1-0)

June 24 vs Australia

June 25 Belgium

June 27 Malaysia

June 29 Quarter finals

July 1 Semi finals

July 2 Final



Stuff