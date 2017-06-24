

(Photo: FiH/Getty)



Scotland women drew with China, ranked nine places above Scotland, in their second match of the World League Semi-Finals in Brussels. It was an excellent performance from the Scots who were unlucky not to pick up the win in a highly entertaining match.





China got off to a bright start and took the game to Scotland with pace without really causing the Scots any real difficulties in defence. The Scotland defence was strong and confident and restricted the Chinese to playing keep-ball.



That all changed when Scotland took the lead after a swift move down the left created the opportunity for Becky Merchant who calmly slotted the ball home to put Scotland 1-0 up.



Scotland were looking comfortable in possession since the goal, keeping the ball well and passing with ease. Scotland had a good chance to double their lead when they won a penalty corner. Amy Costello’s effort was charged down just on the whistle for the end of the first quarter.



Just as they did the in the first quarter, China started the quarter very quickly and came close to equalising when they worked their way into the Scotland D from the right. Some excellent defending by Costello denied a shot on goal for China, which would have spelled danger had the effort been fired away.



Then a penalty corner was awarded to China, and it was bravely charged down by Ali Howie. The block prompted a Scotland break but it ended in a long corner, which China defended well.





China looked certain to score when a fleeting move down the left created a great chance for an arriving striker in front of goal, but Katie Holmes made up incredible ground to make an exceptional interception to deny a clear shot on goal.



Scotland weren’t in the clear yet and some loose defending forced Gibson to pad the ball away, leading to a penalty corner.



The penalty corner was struck well towards the bottom right corner but Gibson was quick down to it and made a superb save to keep her team in the lead at half time.



Then another penalty corner was awarded to China after a Costello challenge. China set out for an elaborate set-piece but a great challenge by Howie disrupted the set-piece; she read the pass perfectly and broke clear.



Then it was Scotland’s turn to be awarded a penalty corner; the resulting ball into the D found Cuthbert unable to connect to deflect the effort, and the ball was cleared easily by the feet of the goalkeeper.



Scotland then fashioned an excellent chance to score but Merchant was unable to get a shot on goal and was crowded out.



China looked dangerous as the quarter drew to a close but the Scots were solid in defence and kept the door firmly shut as China battled for an equaliser.



Scotland started the final quarter strongly and nearly doubled their advantage. Some lovely hockey by Scotland saw Millie Brown send Howie running at speed into the D, but her smash hit couldn't find Merchant at the back post.



Another opportunity came soon after - Merchant did well in the corner to find Nikki Lloyd who turned well in the D but her shot fired over the bar.





Then China won a penalty corner and used it to find an equaliser. The low bullet into the right corner made it 1-1.



With five minutes to go Scotland went pressing for a winner but they were nearly caught out by the China break.



Some lovely play by China led to a penalty corner, which prompted a simply amazing save by Gibson low to her right to keep it 1-1.



In the dying seconds of the match a series of penalty corners were awarded to the Chinese but they couldn’t convert any of them and Scotland held on for a well-earned draw.



Scotland Head Coach Gordon Shepherd said, “It was a very good performance and I’m delighted to get a point from the match. It was tough to lose the equaliser late in the game but the performance was excellent, and a point is a good return against the higher ranked team.



“We’ve played the world number one, and world number eight now and we’re very pleased with the performances. We get a day’s rest now and will prepare well for the Italy game.”



Amy Gibson, “They’re ranked higher than us so it was always going to be tough, we were looking for win but we’re happy with the point. We’ve been working hard to stay solid, and focus on strengths to win points. We’re looking to do our best and pick up as many points as possible.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release