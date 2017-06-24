



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian women’s hockey team have shown good progress on the international stage after going down fighting 3-0 to former world champions Australia in their opening Group B match of the World Hockey League Semi-Finals in Belgium.





Coach K. Dharmaraj (pic) girls’ also showed great determination and even managed to penetrate world No. 4 Australia’s tight defence and earn four penalty corners at the Fallon Stadium in Brussels on Wednesday.



“We played an open game and caused problems for the Australian defence. We created many chances and also earned four penalty corners. It’s too bad we couldn’t get our act right.



“I believe that my players will be able to raise their game against the other teams in our group,” said Dharmaraj, who has been coaching the women’s team the last 18 months, in a telephone interview.



Malaysia are playing in the World League Semi-Finals for the first time and it showed as Australia took the lead off their first penalty corner attempt in the fourth minute.



Maddy Fitzpatrick’s shot from the top semi-circle went through the pads of goalkeeper Farah Ayuni Yahya.



Despite the early setback, Malaysia – the lowest ranked team in Brussels at No. 22 – troubled the Australian team with their counter-attacks.



But Australia proved just too good with the penalty corner conversions, with Fitzpatrick netting the second in the 44th minute before Georgina Morgan added the third in the 59th minute.



The Star of Malaysia