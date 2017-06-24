PETALING JAYA: Malaysia put up a good performance against world No. 10 Spain before losing 3-1 in a Group B match of the women's World Hockey League Semi-Finals in Brussels, Belgium on Thursday.





Malaysia, ranked 22 in the world, started off well by taking the lead off their first penalty corner, converted by skipper Siti Noor Amarina Ruhani in the third minute at the Fallon Stadium.



But Spain, the 1992 Barcelona Olympics gold medallists, came back strongly to net three goals in the spell of eight minutes.



Carola Salvatella equalised in the 28th minute off a field goal.



Lola Riera, meanwhile, was the heroine for Spain scoring two goals — in the 31st minute off a penalty stroke and from a penalty corner in the 36th minute.



On Wednesday, Malaysia lost their opening match 3-0 to world No. 4 Australia.



The Star of Malaysia