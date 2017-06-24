Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Men's HWL R3 London Next Matches (GMT+1)

24-06-2017 09:30
CAN - CHN
24-06-2017 11:15
PAK - IND
24-06-2017 14:00
ARG - MAS
24-06-2017 16:15
NED - ENG

Men's HWL R3 London Results

22-06-2017 20:00
ENG 4 : 2 CAN
22-06-2017 17:45
NED 7 : 0 CHN
22-06-2017 15:30
IND 2 : 3 MAS
22-06-2017 13:15
ARG 3 : 1 PAK
22-06-2017 11:00
KOR 6 : 3 SCO

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Next Matches (GMT+2)

24-06-2017 14:00
NZL (W) - AUS (W)
24-06-2017 16:00
MAS (W) - BEL (W)
24-06-2017 18:00
KOR (W) - NED (W)
24-06-2017 20:00
ITA (W) - SCO (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Results

22-06-2017 20:00
BEL (W) 0 : 1 AUS (W)
22-06-2017 18:00
ESP (W) 3 : 1 MAS (W)
22-06-2017 16:00
CHN (W) 1 : 1 SCO (W)
22-06-2017 14:00
KOR (W) 0 : 0 ITA (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 NED (W) 1 4 3
2 CHN (W) 2 0 2
3 ITA (W) 2 0 2
4 KOR (W) 1 0 1
5 SCO (W) 2 -4 1

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 AUS (W) 2 4 6
2 ESP (W) 2 1 3
3 NZL (W) 1 1 3
4 BEL (W) 1 -1 0
5 MAS (W) 2 -5 0
The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Mazon

Malaysia lose to Spain in women's World Hockey League Semi-Finals

Published on Friday, 23 June 2017 10:00 | Hits: 35
View Comments

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia put up a good performance against world No. 10 Spain before losing 3-1 in a Group B match of the women's World Hockey League Semi-Finals in Brussels, Belgium on Thursday.



Malaysia, ranked 22 in the world, started off well by taking the lead off their first penalty corner, converted by skipper Siti Noor Amarina Ruhani in the third minute at the Fallon Stadium.

But Spain, the 1992 Barcelona Olympics gold medallists, came back strongly to net three goals in the spell of eight minutes.

Carola Salvatella equalised in the 28th minute off a field goal.

Lola Riera, meanwhile, was the heroine for Spain scoring two goals — in the 31st minute off a penalty stroke and from a penalty corner in the 36th minute.

On Wednesday, Malaysia lost their opening match 3-0 to world No. 4 Australia.

The Star of Malaysia

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.