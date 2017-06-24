Second win at World League Semi-Final



Holly MacNeil







The Hockeyroos took on home team Belgium tonight at the World League Semi-Finals in Brussels, coming away with their second win of the tournament in a fast paced and skilful game.





Both teams were fighting to take control of the match early on with circle entries aplenty at each end of the pitch. In the twelfth minute of play the Hockeyroos forced a penalty corner opportunity, with Georgie Morgan’s powerful flick converting for Australia to give them a 1 – nil lead.



Belgium fought back with two circle entries minutes later but Australia had two spectacular saves from goalkeeper and game captain Rachael Lynch.



Belgium had their first chance at a penalty corner 28 minutes into the game, however the Australian defence were all over the ball sprinting from the net to avoid giving Belgium the equaliser.



With three minutes to go in the third quarter Belgium were up for a second chance at a penalty corner. Again, the Australian defence were too good with a tackle from Edwina Bone stopping their chance at goal.



With just a minute to go in the game Belgium were awarded a penalty corner opportunity, however the shot went wide and the Australians came away with their second win of the tournament defeating Belgium 1 – nil.



Hockeyroos head coach Paul Gaudoin said: “It was pleasing to get the win, that was important today. There are lots of little things we can learn – game smarts that will put us in good stead for our game against New Zealand.



“I think we improved from yesterday which was fantastic, but we still have to have a better understanding of the stage of the game and how to play in those situations. We’ll do a fair bit of work on that in the next 48 hours.”



The Hockeyroos next play New Zealand on Saturday at 2pm local time / 8pm AWST / 10pm AEST. Tune into the game live on Fox Sports Australia.



HOCKEYROOS 1 (1)

Georgie Morgan 12 (PC)



BELGIUM 0 (0)



Hockeyroos Match Schedule

Saturday, 24 June v NZL at 2pm local / 8pm AWST / 10pm AEST

Sunday, 25 June v ESP at 2pm local / 8pm AWST / 10pm AEST

Thursday, 29 June – quarter finals TBC



Hockeyroos team v Belgium

Athlete (Hometown, State)

Jane Claxton (Adelaide, SA) 122/11

Jacqui Day (Mountain Creek, QLD) 11/0

Kate Hanna (Constitution Hill, NSW) 20/1

Jordyn Holzberger (Ipswich, QLD) 49/5

Rachael Lynch (Melbourne, VIC) 160/0

Karri McMahon (Berri, SA) 114/9

Georgina Morgan (Armidale, NSW) 61/13

Georgia Nanscawen (Melbourne, VIC) 200/37

Madeleine Ratcliffe (Warnambool, VIC) 14/3

Emily Smith (Crookwell, NSW) 174/66

Renee Taylor (Everton Park, QLD) 22/0



Used Substitutes

Laura Barden (Kew, VIC) 32/5

Jocelyn Bartram (Albury, NSW) 15/0

Edwina Bone (Orange, NSW) *plays for ACT 138/3

Madison Fitzpatrick (Cabarita Beach, NSW) *plays for QLD 21/5

Stephanie Kershaw (Townsville, QLD) 17/2

Kathryn Slattery (South Stirling, WA) 72/25

Georgia Wilson (Mahogany Creek, WA) 4/0



