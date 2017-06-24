Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 London Next Matches (GMT+1)

24-06-2017 09:30
CAN - CHN
24-06-2017 11:15
PAK - IND
24-06-2017 14:00
ARG - MAS
24-06-2017 16:15
NED - ENG

Men's HWL R3 London Results

22-06-2017 20:00
ENG 4 : 2 CAN
22-06-2017 17:45
NED 7 : 0 CHN
22-06-2017 15:30
IND 2 : 3 MAS
22-06-2017 13:15
ARG 3 : 1 PAK
22-06-2017 11:00
KOR 6 : 3 SCO

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Next Matches (GMT+2)

24-06-2017 14:00
NZL (W) - AUS (W)
24-06-2017 16:00
MAS (W) - BEL (W)
24-06-2017 18:00
KOR (W) - NED (W)
24-06-2017 20:00
ITA (W) - SCO (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Results

22-06-2017 20:00
BEL (W) 0 : 1 AUS (W)
22-06-2017 18:00
ESP (W) 3 : 1 MAS (W)
22-06-2017 16:00
CHN (W) 1 : 1 SCO (W)
22-06-2017 14:00
KOR (W) 0 : 0 ITA (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 NED (W) 1 4 3
2 CHN (W) 2 0 2
3 ITA (W) 2 0 2
4 KOR (W) 1 0 1
5 SCO (W) 2 -4 1

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 AUS (W) 2 4 6
2 ESP (W) 2 1 3
3 NZL (W) 1 1 3
4 BEL (W) 1 -1 0
5 MAS (W) 2 -5 0
Scotland men battle bravely but lose final game against Korea

Published on Friday, 23 June 2017
View Comments


(Photos: FiH/Getty)

Scotland men, in a courageous performance, were defeated in their final match of the Hockey World League Semi-Finals in London. A battle-weary Scotland from their heroic efforts throughout the tournament fought every inch of the match, but were undone by the clinical finishing of Korea at Lee Valley.



Scotland got off to a great start in the match and opened the scoring when the game was just three minutes old. Tim Atkins popped up in the right place at the right time and provided the finish when he deflected home from close range to give Scotland a 1-0 lead.


(Photos: FiH/Getty)

In the eleventh minute of the match Korea equalised. Jongsuk Bae was on hand to tap home at the back post to bring his side back into the match. Just three minutes later and the Koreans got their noses in front. Jihun Yang found the back of the Scotland net from a penalty corner to make it 2-1 just before the end of the first quarter.

The Blue Sticks were punished by another penalty corner just over halfway through the second quarter. Jonghyun Jang flicked the ball into the top right corner from the penalty corner to put some daylight between the teams as half time approached.

Scotland battled hard before half time and created chances through Alan Forsyth, Gordon McIntyre, and Kenny Bain but were unable to convert to pull the score back before the break.

In the second half Junwoo Jeong furthered Korea's advantage when he scored from open play on 40 minutes to make it 4-1. Then just before the end of the third quarter Korea made it 5-1 through Jungjan Lee.


(Photos: FiH/Getty)

The Scots were giving it everything they had and were matching the Koreans for possession and opportunities created. Korea however made it 6-1 just after the restart through Weonki Hwang.

Scotland kept plugging away and were rewarded for their efforts when Kenny Bain pulled one back with six minutes remaining. The Blue Sticks were fighting all the way until the end and Bain got his name on the scoresheet again when he converted his second of the match with a minute remaining to make a final score of 6-3 to Korea.

Scottish Hockey Union media release

