s2h team



Malaysia made history of their own, dousing Indian hopes in time to win the HWL SF 2016 quarterfinal with a tight 2-3 score, and thus made it to not only the London semis but also to the next World Cup. India made valiant effort to come back into the game after trailing 0-2 to 2-2 with a brace from Ramandeep Singh, but a controversial penalty corner that was unsuccessfully referred to neutral umpire by India, was converted by Razie Rahim (3-2) in the 48th minute. It lasted till the hooter. It was his second goal in the most important match Malaysia played this year. Malaysia converted 3 of its seven penalty corners to corner glory in London.





Thus another Asian Country, Malaysia, qualified for the Delhi World Cup 2018.



Disappointed Indian coach Roelant Oltmans was said to be in a mood to lodge an official protest on the award of Malaysia's second penalty corner in succession which gave India the last blow, but it is learnt he could not do within deadline. Its quite unlikely technical table will turn the result even it a protest is put down in time.



India played late part of second quarter and the last very well, but the frontline missed many sitters with unbelievable close misses. Akashdeep Singh, Ramandeep Singh, especially Talwinder Singh did not measure up when their class and acumen were needed the most.



With barely 30 seconds left in the clock, Sardar Singh set up a good move, but Ramandeep Singh just missed to connect in front of the goal, so also Akashdeep who pushed outside the cage a close range move a minute ago.



Sensing their chances to beat India, as was done in May this year in the Azlan Shah Cup, Malaysian played their heart out to indulge in wide celebrations later.



Its pumped up Malaysia that dictated the field proceedings in the first 20 minutes and expectedly built up heavy pressure on Indian defence. Goalie Vikas Dahiya played with his big heart to ward off two one to one solos wrought by sharper Malaysian forwards but could not stop them from getting first penalty corner in the very second minutes, but Razie Rahim's low flick was cleared.



Malaysia wont give up and earned two more penalty corners of which first Razie converted (1-0) in the 18th minute and then off his drag in the next penalty corer Tengku put the stick in the flight to deflect the ball on the top of roof (2-0) two minutes later.



The two goals in two minutes was returned in the same coin by the rampaging India who woke up to the task bit later. Ramandeep Singh dived to his right to connect a long cross from Sumit (1-2) and then off Chenglensana's rebound shot off India's first penalty corner(2-2).



Over all, India conceded as many as seven penalty corners while earning three which all went up in smoke a Harmanpreet Singh was ordinary and Kumar Subramaniam in the rival's cage was extraordinary.



INDIA-MALAYSIA LAST ENCOUNTER: India needed a 2-goal margin win in their last pool match to enter the Azlan Shah Cup final this May. While India could not convert any of the five penalty corners it got, Malaysia went on to convert its fourth and fifth in the51st minute to deny India win. This 0-1 loss denied India entry into the final.



Stick2Hockey.com