Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Men's HWL R3 London Next Matches (GMT+1)

24-06-2017 09:30
CAN - CHN
24-06-2017 11:15
PAK - IND
24-06-2017 14:00
ARG - MAS
24-06-2017 16:15
NED - ENG

Men's HWL R3 London Results

22-06-2017 20:00
ENG 4 : 2 CAN
22-06-2017 17:45
NED 7 : 0 CHN
22-06-2017 15:30
IND 2 : 3 MAS
22-06-2017 13:15
ARG 3 : 1 PAK
22-06-2017 11:00
KOR 6 : 3 SCO

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Next Matches (GMT+2)

24-06-2017 14:00
NZL (W) - AUS (W)
24-06-2017 16:00
MAS (W) - BEL (W)
24-06-2017 18:00
KOR (W) - NED (W)
24-06-2017 20:00
ITA (W) - SCO (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Results

22-06-2017 20:00
BEL (W) 0 : 1 AUS (W)
22-06-2017 18:00
ESP (W) 3 : 1 MAS (W)
22-06-2017 16:00
CHN (W) 1 : 1 SCO (W)
22-06-2017 14:00
KOR (W) 0 : 0 ITA (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 NED (W) 1 4 3
2 CHN (W) 2 0 2
3 ITA (W) 2 0 2
4 KOR (W) 1 0 1
5 SCO (W) 2 -4 1

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 AUS (W) 2 4 6
2 ESP (W) 2 1 3
3 NZL (W) 1 1 3
4 BEL (W) 1 -1 0
5 MAS (W) 2 -5 0
The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Zoppo 2016 banner

Stephen salutes players’ character after sealing World Cup spot

Published on Friday, 23 June 2017 10:00 | Hits: 45
View Comments

by Aftar Singh


On target: Fitri Saari celebrating after scoring against China in the Group A match of the World Hockey League Semi-Finals in London on Tuesday.

KUALA LUMPUR: Who would have thought that Malaysia would qualify for next year’s World Cup after losing their two opening group matches in the World Hockey League Semi-Finals in London?



They lost 5-2 to world No. 1 Argentina in their first Group A match before being trounced 7-3 by England.

National coach Stephen van Huizen’s men then bounced back to beat South Korea 1-0 and, on Tuesday, completed their group fixtures with a 5-1 win over China to check into the quarter-finals and seal their place in next year’s World Cup, to be held in Bhubaneswar, India.

World No. 14 Malaysia will face Group B runners-up and world No. 6 India in the quarter-finals at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre today.

Malaysia played their best match in London against China – scoring four goals in the first 27 minutes.

Defender Mohd Razie Abdul Rahim was the toast for Malaysia after netting two penalty corner goals in the 19th and 27th minutes.

Faizal Saari (second minute), Muhd Najmi Farizal Jazlan (12th) and Fitri Saari (51st) added a goal apiece.

Du Talake scored China’s consolation goal in the 43rd minute.

“We knew before coming to London that the first two matches – against Argentina and England – would be tough. I am happy that my boys bounced back to win the next two,” said Stephen in a telephone interview from London yesterday.

“We struggled against the Koreans, but played well against China for a convincing win.”

Stephen expects another tough time against India as “they have a solid team”.

“They also have a penalty corner specialist in Harmanpreet Singh, who has scored three goals in this tournament,” said Stephen.

“India will also be seeking to avenge their 1-0 loss to us in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup (in Ipoh last month).

“My players are in high spirits and ready to give their best. We want to go beyond the quarter-final stage, which was our initial target.”


The Star of Malaysia

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.