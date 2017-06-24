PETALING JAYA: Malaysia upset world No. 6 India 3-2 to advance into the semi-finals of the World Hockey League Semi-Finals in London.





Malaysia, ranked 14 in the world, started off well by scoring two penalty corner goals in a space of one minute.



Defender Mohd Razie Abdul Rahim gave Malaysia the lead in the 19th minute and a minute later Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil scored off another penalty corner goal at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre.



But India managed to equalise with two goals in a spell of two minutes. Ramandeep Singh scored in the 24th minute and two minutes later he was on target again to score off a penalty corner.



Mohd Razie was the hero for Malaysia netting the winning goal off a penalty corner in the 48th minute.



It was the first time Malaysia reached the last four in the World League Semi-finals and they will face world No. 1 and Olympic champions Argentina in the semi-finals on Saturday.



The Star of Malaysia