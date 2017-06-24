Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 London Next Matches (GMT+1)

24-06-2017 09:30
CAN - CHN
24-06-2017 11:15
PAK - IND
24-06-2017 14:00
ARG - MAS
24-06-2017 16:15
NED - ENG

Men's HWL R3 London Results

22-06-2017 20:00
ENG 4 : 2 CAN
22-06-2017 17:45
NED 7 : 0 CHN
22-06-2017 15:30
IND 2 : 3 MAS
22-06-2017 13:15
ARG 3 : 1 PAK
22-06-2017 11:00
KOR 6 : 3 SCO

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Next Matches (GMT+2)

24-06-2017 14:00
NZL (W) - AUS (W)
24-06-2017 16:00
MAS (W) - BEL (W)
24-06-2017 18:00
KOR (W) - NED (W)
24-06-2017 20:00
ITA (W) - SCO (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Results

22-06-2017 20:00
BEL (W) 0 : 1 AUS (W)
22-06-2017 18:00
ESP (W) 3 : 1 MAS (W)
22-06-2017 16:00
CHN (W) 1 : 1 SCO (W)
22-06-2017 14:00
KOR (W) 0 : 0 ITA (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 NED (W) 1 4 3
2 CHN (W) 2 0 2
3 ITA (W) 2 0 2
4 KOR (W) 1 0 1
5 SCO (W) 2 -4 1

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 AUS (W) 2 4 6
2 ESP (W) 2 1 3
3 NZL (W) 1 1 3
4 BEL (W) 1 -1 0
5 MAS (W) 2 -5 0
Malaysia score upset win over India in World Hockey League Semi-Finals

Published on Friday, 23 June 2017
View Comments

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia upset world No. 6 India 3-2 to advance into the semi-finals of the World Hockey League Semi-Finals in London.



Malaysia, ranked 14 in the world, started off well by scoring two penalty corner goals in a space of one minute.

Defender Mohd Razie Abdul Rahim gave Malaysia the lead in the 19th minute and a minute later Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil scored off another penalty corner goal at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre.

But India managed to equalise with two goals in a spell of two minutes. Ramandeep Singh scored in the 24th minute and two minutes later he was on target again to score off a penalty corner.

Mohd Razie was the hero for Malaysia netting the winning goal off a penalty corner in the 48th minute.

It was the first time Malaysia reached the last four in the World League Semi-finals and they will face world No. 1 and Olympic champions Argentina in the semi-finals on Saturday.

The Star of Malaysia

