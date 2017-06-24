By Elizabeth Mburugu





Kenyatta University vs Butali Warriors Butali Warriors Zack Aura(airborne) as Kenyatta University Kennedy Nyongea(down) when they played premier Men at CityPark on 02/07/2016. PHOTO: JENIPHER WACHIE



Ten matches on the card on both Premier League and second division action this weekend.





Former champions Butali Sugar Warriors lock horns today with Greensharks in a Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League match at City Park.



This is one of the ten matches on the card this weekend in the men’s Premier, women and men’s second division tier.



Today’s clash between the two rivals will determine who among them finishes second as the first leg nears completion.



Warriors are currently third on the log with 25 points one less than Sharks in second.



However, the 2015 champions are unbeaten with three matches on hand and have higher chances of finishing in the top two at the end of the first round.



They have garnered maximum points from nine matches while Sharks have played 12 winning eight drawing two and losing two.



Kenya Police who will not be in action this weekend top the log with 34 points from 12 outings.



Warriors captain Kenneth Nyongesa said it will not be an easy match.



“They (Greensharks) are a very good side and it’s never easy to play against them. We just have to be at our best because they are in good form this season,” Nyongesa said.



Parkroad Badgers will tackle Kenya College of Accountancy University (KCAU) in another Premier league encounter of the day.



The students who are one place above relegation will be out to reap maximum points and move to safety.



Tomorrow, Kenyatta University Vultures take on 2012 winners Nairobi Sikh Union while United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) will play debutantes Technical University of Kenya (TUK).



USIU-A will be seeking a third win of the season while relegation threatened TUK will be looking for a second.



Strathmore University Scorpions will chase maximum points this in the women’s league.



They take on struggling Multimedia University before facing off with USIU-A Spartans tomorrow.



Double victory for Scorpions will move them to second place with 22 points five less than league leaders Telkom Orange.



A loss for Spartans tomorrow will dent their hopes of qualifying for the Africa Cup of Club Championships.



They are currently second with 21 points and they have to maintain the top two spots in order to make the cut for the continental showpiece.



The Standard Online