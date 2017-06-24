



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - USA Field Hockey, along with many sport enthusiasts around the nation, will celebrate Olympic Day today. Held annually on June 23, Olympic Day is celebrated by millions of people in more than 160 countries. Commemorating the birth of the modern Olympic Games in 1894, Olympic Day's mission is to promote fitness, well-being, culture and education, while promoting the Olympic values of excellent, friendship and respect. The Olympic Day pillars - move, learn and discover - promoted in every corner of the globe.





In the weeks prior to Olympic Day, USA Field Hockey, in conjunction with the United States Olympic Committee, mailed packages that included an Olympic Day flag and 100 stickers to all club administrators. The package was to encourage and promote an Olympic Day celebration to be held by all clubs nationwide.



Also partaking in Olympic Day festivities, the 2017 Citi National Futures Championship (NFC), sponsored by Harrow Sports, happening at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa. waved an Olympic Day flag during the national anthem of the morning's contest.



USA Field Hockey would like to highlight all club teams, athletes, umpires and fans who plan on celebrating Olympic Day! Send us images or videos of your celebration to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and we will compile them for a photo gallery on our website. #OlympicDay



USFHA media release