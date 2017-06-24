Scotland U21 women's squad announced for England matches
Ellie Hutcheson U21 Scotland Women
The Scotland U21 women squad has been selected for the forthcoming three-match test series against England.
The matches will be played at Lilleshall from Wednesday 28 June until Saturday 1 July.
Match 1 will be played at 7.30pm on Wednesday 28 June; match 2 will be played at 3pm on Friday 30 June; and match 3 will play at 1pm on Saturday 1 July.
In July Scotland will travel to the Czech Republic to compete at EuroHockey Junior Championship II on 16-22 July against Turkey, Russia and Czech Republic in Pool A of the tournament. Pool B has Ukraine, Poland, Belarus and Austria.
Squad selection for England test matches
Mairi Fletcher
Megan Inch
Frances Lonergan
Emily Newlands
Kerry-Anne Hastings
Morven Cawthorn
Catriona Booth
Mackenzie Bell
Zoe Sinclair
Shona McNab
Emma McDiarmid
Laura Swanson
Ellie Hutcheson
Lorna Cruickshank
Lexi Sabatelli
Chloe Hardie
Millie Steiger
Rachel Bain
Scottish Hockey Union media release