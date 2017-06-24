

Ellie Hutcheson U21 Scotland Women



The Scotland U21 women squad has been selected for the forthcoming three-match test series against England.





The matches will be played at Lilleshall from Wednesday 28 June until Saturday 1 July.



Match 1 will be played at 7.30pm on Wednesday 28 June; match 2 will be played at 3pm on Friday 30 June; and match 3 will play at 1pm on Saturday 1 July.



In July Scotland will travel to the Czech Republic to compete at EuroHockey Junior Championship II on 16-22 July against Turkey, Russia and Czech Republic in Pool A of the tournament. Pool B has Ukraine, Poland, Belarus and Austria.



Squad selection for England test matches



Mairi Fletcher

Megan Inch

Frances Lonergan

Emily Newlands

Kerry-Anne Hastings

Morven Cawthorn

Catriona Booth

Mackenzie Bell

Zoe Sinclair

Shona McNab

Emma McDiarmid

Laura Swanson

Ellie Hutcheson

Lorna Cruickshank

Lexi Sabatelli

Chloe Hardie

Millie Steiger

Rachel Bain



Scottish Hockey Union media release