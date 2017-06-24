Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 London Next Matches (GMT+1)

24-06-2017 11:15
PAK - IND
24-06-2017 14:00
ARG - MAS
24-06-2017 16:15
NED - ENG

Men's HWL R3 London Results

24-06-2017 09:30
CAN 7 : 3 CHN
22-06-2017 20:00
ENG 4 : 2 CAN
22-06-2017 17:45
NED 7 : 0 CHN
22-06-2017 15:30
IND 2 : 3 MAS
22-06-2017 13:15
ARG 3 : 1 PAK

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Next Matches (GMT+2)

24-06-2017 14:00
NZL (W) - AUS (W)
24-06-2017 16:00
MAS (W) - BEL (W)
24-06-2017 18:00
KOR (W) - NED (W)
24-06-2017 20:00
ITA (W) - SCO (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Results

22-06-2017 20:00
BEL (W) 0 : 1 AUS (W)
22-06-2017 18:00
ESP (W) 3 : 1 MAS (W)
22-06-2017 16:00
CHN (W) 1 : 1 SCO (W)
22-06-2017 14:00
KOR (W) 0 : 0 ITA (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 NED (W) 1 4 3
2 CHN (W) 2 0 2
3 ITA (W) 2 0 2
4 KOR (W) 1 0 1
5 SCO (W) 2 -4 1

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 AUS (W) 2 4 6
2 ESP (W) 2 1 3
3 NZL (W) 1 1 3
4 BEL (W) 1 -1 0
5 MAS (W) 2 -5 0
Scotland U21 women's squad announced for England matches

Published on Saturday, 24 June 2017 10:00 | Hits: 18
View Comments


Ellie Hutcheson U21 Scotland Women

The Scotland U21 women squad has been selected for the forthcoming three-match test series against England.



The matches will be played at Lilleshall from Wednesday 28 June until Saturday 1 July.

Match 1 will be played at 7.30pm on Wednesday 28 June; match 2 will be played at 3pm on Friday 30 June; and match 3 will play at 1pm on Saturday 1 July.

In July Scotland will travel to the Czech Republic to compete at EuroHockey Junior Championship II on 16-22 July against Turkey, Russia and Czech Republic in Pool A of the tournament. Pool B has Ukraine, Poland, Belarus and Austria.

Squad selection for England test matches

Mairi Fletcher
Megan Inch
Frances Lonergan
Emily Newlands
Kerry-Anne Hastings
Morven Cawthorn
Catriona Booth
Mackenzie Bell
Zoe Sinclair
Shona McNab
Emma McDiarmid
Laura Swanson
Ellie Hutcheson
Lorna Cruickshank
Lexi Sabatelli
Chloe Hardie
Millie Steiger
Rachel Bain

Scottish Hockey Union media release

