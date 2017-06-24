

Stu Loughrey, pictured against Spain on day one, scored a rare for Ireland. Pic: Sabine Muller



Ireland’s men scored another emphatic win at the Hamburg Masters as they beat Austria 7-2 on a day when Eugene Magee became just the second Irish man to reach the 250 international cap mark.





It backed up the green machine’s 4-1 win over Spain a day earlier as they controlled long periods of the tie against a side ranked 13 places lower in the world.



Jonny McKee was at the heart of a huge amount of Ireland’s attacking action, ending up with a glut of assists. His excellent receive, turn and shot in the ninth minute drew a fine save from Benjamin Melinc but fell invitingly to Chris Cargo to tap in.



McKee gobbled up the second soon after as Sothern’s bobbler led to a rush of players closing in on Melinc with the Banbridge man swiping in after a couple of pokes.



Austria offered very little in the first quarter but had the better in the second and got a goal on the board when a Michael Korper drag-flick was upgraded to a stroke as it was judged to have hit Lee Cole’s body on the goal line. Korper scored from the spot.



A first international goal from Daragh Walsh – in his second cap – and a field goal from Shane O’Donoghue after half-time, however, put the green machine in the driving seat.



O’Donoghue’s penalty stroke made it 5-1 before Stu Loughrey got a rare goal at the back post from McKee’s brilliant right wing cross.



McKee also set up the seventh for Alan Sothern to coolly roll home around the goalkeeper in the 56th minute. Korper got his second in the last minute as a consolation for Austria.



Ireland now face Germany on Sunday afternoon in a battle for this Hamburg Masters title.



Hamburg Masters

Ireland 7 (S O’Donoghue 2, C Cargo, J McKee, D Walsh, S Loughrey, A Sothern)

Austria 2 (M Korper 2)



Ireland: D Harte, J Jackson, J Bell, C Cargo, A Sothern, E Magee, S O’Donoghue, J McKee, P Gleghorne, S Loughrey, S Cole

Subs: M Bell, M Nelson, N Glassey, D Walsh, J Duncan, L Cole, J Carr



Austria: B Melinc, F Zeidler, S Eitenberger, B Schmidt, M Korper, B Stanzl, F Steyrer, P Stanzl, F Lindengrun, L Thornblom, X Hasun

Subs: P Schmidt, B Szmidt, O Binder, M Minar, P Kaltenbock, M Mantler



Umpires: T Meissner, M Gabarro



Hamburg Masters

Friday: Ireland 7 (S O’Donoghue 2, C Cargo, J McKee, D Walsh, S Loughrey, A Sothern) Austria 2 (M Korper 2)

Sunday: Ireland v Germany, 11.30am (Irish time)



