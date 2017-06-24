Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Men's HWL R3 London Next Matches (GMT+1)

24-06-2017 11:15
PAK - IND
24-06-2017 14:00
ARG - MAS
24-06-2017 16:15
NED - ENG

Men's HWL R3 London Results

24-06-2017 09:30
CAN 7 : 3 CHN
22-06-2017 20:00
ENG 4 : 2 CAN
22-06-2017 17:45
NED 7 : 0 CHN
22-06-2017 15:30
IND 2 : 3 MAS
22-06-2017 13:15
ARG 3 : 1 PAK

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Next Matches (GMT+2)

24-06-2017 14:00
NZL (W) - AUS (W)
24-06-2017 16:00
MAS (W) - BEL (W)
24-06-2017 18:00
KOR (W) - NED (W)
24-06-2017 20:00
ITA (W) - SCO (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Results

22-06-2017 20:00
BEL (W) 0 : 1 AUS (W)
22-06-2017 18:00
ESP (W) 3 : 1 MAS (W)
22-06-2017 16:00
CHN (W) 1 : 1 SCO (W)
22-06-2017 14:00
KOR (W) 0 : 0 ITA (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 NED (W) 1 4 3
2 CHN (W) 2 0 2
3 ITA (W) 2 0 2
4 KOR (W) 1 0 1
5 SCO (W) 2 -4 1

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 AUS (W) 2 4 6
2 ESP (W) 2 1 3
3 NZL (W) 1 1 3
4 BEL (W) 1 -1 0
5 MAS (W) 2 -5 0
The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Mazon

Green Machine sweep aside Austria in Hamburg

Published on Saturday, 24 June 2017 10:00 | Hits: 23
View Comments


Stu Loughrey, pictured against Spain on day one, scored a rare for Ireland. Pic: Sabine Muller

Ireland’s men scored another emphatic win at the Hamburg Masters as they beat Austria 7-2 on a day when Eugene Magee became just the second Irish man to reach the 250 international cap mark.



It backed up the green machine’s 4-1 win over Spain a day earlier as they controlled long periods of the tie against a side ranked 13 places lower in the world.

Jonny McKee was at the heart of a huge amount of Ireland’s attacking action, ending up with a glut of assists. His excellent receive, turn and shot in the ninth minute drew a fine save from Benjamin Melinc but fell invitingly to Chris Cargo to tap in.

McKee gobbled up the second soon after as Sothern’s bobbler led to a rush of players closing in on Melinc with the Banbridge man swiping in after a couple of pokes.

Austria offered very little in the first quarter but had the better in the second and got a goal on the board when a Michael Korper drag-flick was upgraded to a stroke as it was judged to have hit Lee Cole’s body on the goal line. Korper scored from the spot.

A first international goal from Daragh Walsh – in his second cap – and a field goal from Shane O’Donoghue after half-time, however, put the green machine in the driving seat.

O’Donoghue’s penalty stroke made it 5-1 before Stu Loughrey got a rare goal at the back post from McKee’s brilliant right wing cross.

McKee also set up the seventh for Alan Sothern to coolly roll home around the goalkeeper in the 56th minute. Korper got his second in the last minute as a consolation for Austria.

Ireland now face Germany on Sunday afternoon in a battle for this Hamburg Masters title.

Hamburg Masters
Ireland 7 (S O’Donoghue 2, C Cargo, J McKee, D Walsh, S Loughrey, A Sothern)
Austria 2 (M Korper 2)

Ireland: D Harte, J Jackson, J Bell, C Cargo, A Sothern, E Magee, S O’Donoghue, J McKee, P Gleghorne, S Loughrey, S Cole
Subs: M Bell, M Nelson, N Glassey, D Walsh, J Duncan, L Cole, J Carr

Austria: B Melinc, F Zeidler, S Eitenberger, B Schmidt, M Korper, B Stanzl, F Steyrer, P Stanzl, F Lindengrun, L Thornblom, X Hasun
Subs: P Schmidt, B Szmidt, O Binder, M Minar, P Kaltenbock, M Mantler

Umpires: T Meissner, M Gabarro

Hamburg Masters
Friday: Ireland 7 (S O’Donoghue 2, C Cargo, J McKee, D Walsh, S Loughrey, A Sothern) Austria 2 (M Korper 2)
Sunday: Ireland v Germany, 11.30am (Irish time)

The Hook

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.