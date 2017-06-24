



The Green Machine began today’s match in similar fashion to yesterday’s encounter as they got out of the blocks with ferocious pace. Eugene Magee, earning his 250th cap, was the first to cause the Austrian’s trouble as he intercepted a loose ball and charged into the circle to ask questions of the Austrian defence. The opening goal came in the 10th minute as Johnny McKee fired on the reverse to draw a fine save from Benjamin Melinc but Cargo was fastest to pounce on the rebound and made it 1-0. Just 4 minutes later and McKee added his own name to the scoresheet as a rebound again went uncleared by the Austrians, leaving McKee to shoot into the net. Michael Korpers goal came courtesy of a penalty stroke in the 23rd minute; the stroke awarded after a penalty corner shot was deemed to have hit the body of the post player. Austria began to build up their share of possession but Ireland rarely looked troubled and won 2 penalty corners in the final minutes of the half.





The Green Machine began to go through the motions as the second half progressed with Daragh Walsh and Shane O’Donoghue scoring within a minute of each other to put some daylight between the sides. O’Donoghue got his second from a penalty stroke after his initial drag had been stopped on the line by the post player’s foot. Stuart Loughrey kept the scoreboard ticking with a super flick in at the back post from McKee’s pinpoint reverse pass across the circle. Alan Sothern, on his 150th cap, rounded out the scoring for the Irish as he showcased his skill and composure to draw the keeper to the top of the circle before sliding around him to slot the ball into the open goal. Korper got his second from a fine drag flick high into the left corner but it was far too little too late for Austria.



Ireland 7 (Cargo, McKee, Walsh, O’Donoghue x2, Loughrey, Sothern)

Austria 2 (Korperx2)



Ireland’s final match of the tournament is against Germany on Sunday at 11:30am.



Ireland: D Harte, J Jackson, J Bell (Captain), C Cargo, A Sothern, E Magee, S O’Donoghue, J McKee, P Gleghorne, S Loughrey, S Cole



Subs: J Carr, M Bell, M Nelson, N Glassey, J Duncan, L Cole, D Walsh



Austria: F Zeidler, S Eitenberger, B Schmidt, M Korper, B Stanzl, F Steyrer, P Stanzl, F Lindengrun, L Thornblom, X Hasun (Captain), B Melinc



Subs: P Schmidt, B Szmidt, O Binder, M Minar, P Kaltenbock, M Mantler



Hamburg Masters (all Irish time)

Thursday 22/6 3:45pm: Ireland 4vs1 Spain

Friday 23/6 3:45pm: Ireland 7vs2 Austria

Sunday 25/6 11:30am: Ireland vs Germany



Irish Hockey Association media release