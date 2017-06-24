KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian women’s hockey team believe that “if the men can do it, so can we”.





The men’s team bounced back from two straight defeats – 5-2 to Argentina and 7-3 to England – to win their two remaining group matches – 1-0 against South Korea and 5-1 against China – to qualify for the quarter-finals of the World Hockey League Semi-Finals in London.



The men’s team then defeated India 3-2 in the quarter-finals to seal their spot in next year’s World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India.



The women’s team, who are competing in the World Hockey League Semi-Finals in Brussels, Belgium, have also suffered two defeats in Group B.



They were beaten 3-0 by world No. 4 Australia on Wednesday and 3-1 by world No. 10 Spain at the Fullon Stadium on Thursday.



World No. 22 Malaysia surprised 1992 Barcelona Olympic gold medallists Spain by taking the lead off their first penalty corner, which was converted by skipper Siti Noor Amarina Ruhani in the third minute.



But Spain stormed back to score three goals in eight minutes – Carola Salvatella (28th minute), Lola Riera (31st pen, 36th).



National coach K. Dharmaraj believes that his girls can do what the men’s team have done when they meet world No. 14 Belgium today.



“I hope my players can rise to the occasion and do what the men’s team did in London,” said Dharmaraj.



“The men’s team’s achievement can inspire my players to go all out and get the better of hosts Belgium.



“We need a win over Belgium to qualify for the quarter-finals and they are ranked lower than the other three teams (Australia, world No. 5 New Zealand and Spain) in our group,



“It won’t be easy playing against Belgium in their own backyard but nothing is impossible. We need to keep believing in ourselves.”



