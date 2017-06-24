

Mink Van der Weerden



Netherlands star Mink Van der Weerden is relishing their Hero Hockey World League Semi-final clash with England and is hoping to make even more memories in London.





The Dutchman was part of the squad that won the 2015 EuroHockey Nations Championship and also silver at the 2012 London Olympics, and Van der Weerden now has his sights on a Hockey World League medal.



Both England and the Netherlands impressed in their respective pools and quarter final ties and after the countries’ women met earlier this month in London, the men are now set for a showdown of their own. Tickets for finals weekend are still available, click here for details.



Looking ahead to the contest Van der Weerden said: “It’ll be another big challenge for us as a team. Playing England will be a big test and a very interesting game for sure.”



“I think we are really making steps in every match. If you look at the way we are playing we have really improved in each game, as a team we are really happy about it, so far so good!”



Van der Weeren is enjoying his time back in the capital and playing at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, he said: “This area here in London at Olympic Park is amazing, we really enjoy being back here and there are a lot of good memories here for me.



“A medal at the Olympics and of course gold at the EuroHockey Championships here in 2015, the venue and set up is really good.”



England and the Netherlands push back at 4.15pm on June 24 with the match also live on BT Sport.



England Hockey Board Media release