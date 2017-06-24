by Aftar Singh





Enlightening: Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin looking at an Olympic torch with Olympic Council of Malaysia president Tunku Tan Sri Imran Tuanku Ja’afar yesterday. — Bernama



KUALA LUMPUR: It looks like the national men’s hockey team are set to make the Podium Programme after qualifying for next year’s World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India.





“It’s a big achievement for the national men’s team after failing to qualify for the Rio de Janeiro Olympics last year. We will consider them for the Podium Programme,” said Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.



The hockey team, under coach Stephen van Huizen, defeated India 3-2 in the quarter-finals of the World Hockey League Semi-Finals in London on Thursday to seal their ticket to the World Cup.



“They have achieved good results by beating higher-ranked teams like India (world No. 6) to make the semi-finals and qualify for the World Cup,” said Khairy.



“The Podium Programme committee will also evaluate the performances of athletes after the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games in August.



“Those who achieve good results will also be considered for the Podium Programme and those who don’t will be dropped.



“We evaluate all the athletes’ performances every six months,” added Khairy at the Olympic Day celebrations held at KL Sentral yesterday.



The Olympic Day is held to commemorate the founding of the modern Olympic Movement and promote the Olympic ideals.



Khairy said that Malaysia’s mission in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics would be to win more medals – including the country’s first gold.



“We are not just going to rely on badminton to deliver the gold in Tokyo.



“I believe that three or four other sports can win the gold,” said Khairy, without elaborating.



“We’re also considering hosting the Olympic Games may be in 20 years’ time.”



Former Olympians Tan Sri Dr M. Jegathesan, K. Selvaratnam, Chelliah Paramalingam, Kuldip Singh, Paul Lopez, Jeffrey Ong, Khoo Cai Lin, Noraseela Khalid and Welson Sim handed the Olympic flag to Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) president Tunku Tan Sri Imran Tuanku Ja’afar and Khairy to celebrate the Olympic Day.



Tunku Imran explained that they kept the celebrations low key due to the fasting month.



The Star of Malaysia