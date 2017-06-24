Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 London Next Matches (GMT+1)

24-06-2017 11:15
PAK - IND
24-06-2017 14:00
ARG - MAS
24-06-2017 16:15
NED - ENG

Men's HWL R3 London Results

24-06-2017 09:30
CAN 7 : 3 CHN
22-06-2017 20:00
ENG 4 : 2 CAN
22-06-2017 17:45
NED 7 : 0 CHN
22-06-2017 15:30
IND 2 : 3 MAS
22-06-2017 13:15
ARG 3 : 1 PAK

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Next Matches (GMT+2)

24-06-2017 14:00
NZL (W) - AUS (W)
24-06-2017 16:00
MAS (W) - BEL (W)
24-06-2017 18:00
KOR (W) - NED (W)
24-06-2017 20:00
ITA (W) - SCO (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Results

22-06-2017 20:00
BEL (W) 0 : 1 AUS (W)
22-06-2017 18:00
ESP (W) 3 : 1 MAS (W)
22-06-2017 16:00
CHN (W) 1 : 1 SCO (W)
22-06-2017 14:00
KOR (W) 0 : 0 ITA (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 NED (W) 1 4 3
2 CHN (W) 2 0 2
3 ITA (W) 2 0 2
4 KOR (W) 1 0 1
5 SCO (W) 2 -4 1

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 AUS (W) 2 4 6
2 ESP (W) 2 1 3
3 NZL (W) 1 1 3
4 BEL (W) 1 -1 0
5 MAS (W) 2 -5 0
Skipper Shukri wants his team-mates to start thinking big

Published on Saturday, 24 June 2017 10:00
View Comments

KUALA LUMPUR: Let’s aim for the sky!



National men’s hockey team skipper Mohd Shukri Mutalib does not want his team-mates to be satisfied with just qualifying for next year’s World Cup.

Malaysia defeated India 3-2 in the last eight of the World Hockey League Semi-Finals in London on Thursday to confirm their berth for the 2018 World Cup in Bhuba­neswar, India.

The national team will face world No. 1 Argentina in the semi-finals at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre today.

“We should not be contented with the quarter-final win over India,” said Shukri in a telephone interview from London yesterday.

“Instead, it should spur us to try harder and go as high as we can.

“I’m extremely proud of my team-mates for fighting tooth and nail to qualify for the World Cup. For once, I can say that we had a team of players rather than individuals.

“Everyone complemented each other. This shows we have the skills to match the best.

“We must capitalise on this opportunity and start thinking big.”

Although coach Stephen van Huizen’s team are a mixture of ageing players and youngsters, Shukri, 31, admitted that it is the seniors who are the core players.

The seniors are goalkeeper S. Kumar, 37; Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin, 31; Nabil Fiqri Mohd Noor, 30; Mohd Razie Rahim, 29; and Mohd Marhan Jalil, 27.

The rest are aged below 25.

And Shukri believes that today’s semi-final against Argentina would definitely benefit the youngsters in the national team.

“They are very good. They have an all-round team, combining individual play with team work.

“It will definitely be an uphill task, but we must try. Let’s not be overawed when facing them,” said Shukri, who has also warned his team-mates to be wary of Gonzalo Peillat – Argentina’s penalty corner specialist.

The 24-year-old Argentine is the leading goal scorer in the tournament with 12 goals.

The Star of Malaysia

