by S. Ramaguru







KUALA LUMPUR: Remember this name: Carlos Retegui (pic).



Though not as well known as Australian coach Ric Charlesworth yet, the Argentina coach has already made his mark in world hockey and ranks among the best today.





Retegui first came to prominence in 2009, when he was appointed as coach of Argentina’s women’s hockey team. He guided them to a bronze medal in the 2010 World Cup on home soil before helping them to the gold medal in the 2012 Olympics in London. The Olympic gold also propelled the Las Leonas (The Lionesses) to the world No. 1 spot.



In 2014, he did double duty – guiding both the men and women’s teams to third placing in the 2014 World Cups in The Hague (both the men and women’s World Cups were held simultaneously).



After that, he decided to focus on the men’s team only.



And last year – after just two years – he led the men’s team to the Rio Olympic gold medal and the No. 1 ranking in the world.



But the 48-year-old former national defender is not done yet. He wants to guide the team to lift the World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India, next year.



He will only consider himself a successful coach when he helps Argentina win the World Cup.



“Yes, the World Cup is missing from my resume. I want to take this team to the title next year. That would be the highlight of my career,” he said in a telephone interview from London yesterday.



Argentina have already qualified for the 2018 World Cup and will play Malaysia in the semi-finals of the World Hockey League Semi-Finals at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre today.



So, what is the secret to his success as a coach?



It’s all about moulding his team in his own way and style, he explained.



“My style is to have a team that works together. There is no place for individual play.



“My philosophy is really simple. Work, work, work, work ... work hard, work hard and then harder.



“I’m very passionate about the game, even when I was a player. I detest anybody who shirks his or her duties. I take pride in playing for my country and I expect nothing less from my players.



“I enjoy it (playing and coaching) very much and there is never a dull moment.



“I eat and sleep hockey. I do not know how long I will continue but I crave success,” he said.



Retegui is married to Maria Grandoli and they have two children – daughter Micaela Retegui and son Mateo Retegui.



“Both my children took up hockey and my daughter still plays the game. My son left hockey this year to concentrate on football. He played both games but decided on football when he joined Boca Juniors. He is 18.



“I’m proud of that and I hope he makes a name for himself,” said Retegui.



For now, his thoughts are on Malaysia.



“Yes, we will be ready for them. We beat them once and we’ll do it again. We will not underestimate any team,” warned Retegui.



The Star of Malaysia