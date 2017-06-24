Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 London Next Matches (GMT+1)

24-06-2017 11:15
PAK - IND
24-06-2017 14:00
ARG - MAS
24-06-2017 16:15
NED - ENG

Men's HWL R3 London Results

24-06-2017 09:30
CAN 7 : 3 CHN
22-06-2017 20:00
ENG 4 : 2 CAN
22-06-2017 17:45
NED 7 : 0 CHN
22-06-2017 15:30
IND 2 : 3 MAS
22-06-2017 13:15
ARG 3 : 1 PAK

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Next Matches (GMT+2)

24-06-2017 14:00
NZL (W) - AUS (W)
24-06-2017 16:00
MAS (W) - BEL (W)
24-06-2017 18:00
KOR (W) - NED (W)
24-06-2017 20:00
ITA (W) - SCO (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Results

22-06-2017 20:00
BEL (W) 0 : 1 AUS (W)
22-06-2017 18:00
ESP (W) 3 : 1 MAS (W)
22-06-2017 16:00
CHN (W) 1 : 1 SCO (W)
22-06-2017 14:00
KOR (W) 0 : 0 ITA (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 NED (W) 1 4 3
2 CHN (W) 2 0 2
3 ITA (W) 2 0 2
4 KOR (W) 1 0 1
5 SCO (W) 2 -4 1

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 AUS (W) 2 4 6
2 ESP (W) 2 1 3
3 NZL (W) 1 1 3
4 BEL (W) 1 -1 0
5 MAS (W) 2 -5 0
National hockey team all pumped up after qualifying for W-Cup

Published on Saturday, 24 June 2017 10:00 | Hits: 21
View Comments

by Aftar Singh


Hero of the day: Mohd Razie Abdul Rahim (centre) is hugged by team-mates after scoring the winning goal against India in the quarter-finals of the World Hockey League Semi-Finals in London on Thursday.

KUALA LUMPUR: It sure feels good when you defy the odds and come out smelling like roses.



Well, that’s how the Malaysian men’s hockey team are feeling right now – after their 3-2 upset over world No. 6 India in the quarter-finals of the World Hockey League Semi-Finals in London on Thursday.

The win not only ensured Malaysia a place in the semi-finals for the first time, it also sealed the country’s spot in next year’s World Cup, to be held in Bhubaneswar, India.

After the hard-fought win over India, world No. 14 Malaysia can expect an even more torrid time in the semi-finals as they will be up against world No. 1 Argentina at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre today.

The two teams have met 22 times, with Argentina winning nine times and Malaysia five times. They drew the other eight clashes.

They last met on June 16, with the South American champions winning their opening Group A match 5-2 in London.

Argentina are a solid and speedy team, with a deadly penalty corner specialist in Gonzalo Peillat.

Malaysia will definitely have to be wary of him as he has netted 12 of Argentina’s 23 goals in five matches.

“He has been in top form and has scored in every match, including a hat-trick against us (in the opening match). We can expect another tough time from them in the semi-finals,” said national coach Stephen van Huizen, who will be banking on his own penalty corner specialist – drag flicker Mohd Razie Abdul Rahim – to rise to the occasion.

It was Razie who scored twice in the quarter-final win over India. He gave Malaysia the lead in the 19th minute – off their second penalty corner.

A minute later, Malaysia earned another penalty corner and this time Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil reacted fastest to deflect the ball into goal off a push by Razie.

India fought back to score two quick goals in three minutes through Ramandeep Singh (24th and 26th minutes).

But Razie had the last say when he netted the winning goal off another penalty corner in the 48th minute.

“My boys are in high spirits and have vowed to give their best. They have presented Malaysia with the best Hari Raya Aidilfitri gift by qualifying for next year’s World Cup and reaching the semi-finals of the World Hockey League Semi-Finals for the first time,” said Stephen.

The Star of Malaysia

