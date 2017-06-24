

© Frank Uijlenbroek



England, the Netherlands, Argentina and Malaysia stamped their tickets to the 2018 World Cup thanks to their quarter-final wins in London at the World League semi-finals on Thursday.





The Netherlands made light work of their quarter-final to confirm their World Cup qualification, turning on the style with a sparkling 7-0 win over China.



The Dutch scored some sensational team goals, with Amsterdam’s Mirco Pruijser netting twice alongside strikes from Kampong’s Robbert Kemperman, Jonas de Geus, team captain Billy Bakker, Bjorn Kellerman and Tristan Algera. Bakker’s goal was the 50th of his international career in his 150th international match.



Host nation England were given a real scare by Canada before taking a 4-2 win. Canada established a 2-0 lead in the opening 12 minutes thanks to goals from John Smyth and Gordon Johnston.



Barry Middleton reduced the deficit by tipping in a high ball, getting in just ahead of Canada goalkeeper David Carter to a make it 2-1 at the end of the first quarter. Mark Gleghorne levelled matters with a fine deflection in the second period, with David Goodfield and Sam Ward scored the goals that confirmed England’s place at next year’s showpiece event in Bhubaneswar.



Argentina were too strong for Pakistan with a 3-1 win with Mannheimer HC’s Gonzalo Peillat netting his 12th goal of the tournament.



India, meanwhile, were beaten 3-2 by Malaysia. Razie Rahim and Tengku Tajuddin gave the Malaysians a 2-0 advantage in the second period but a brilliant double strike from Ramandeep Singh restored parity ahead of half time.



Razie claimed his second goal of the match with a 48th minute penalty corner, a strike which proved to be the winner despite Ramandeep missing a golden opportunity to level in the final minutes.



Earlier in the day, Korea were the winners of the 9th-10th classification match, defeating Scotland 6-3.



Euro Hockey League media release